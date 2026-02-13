Dirk Nowitzki Ignores Luka Doncic During Mavs-Lakers as NBA Legend Makes Bold Declaration

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks crossed paths once again. And so did Luka Doncic and Mavericks icon, Dirk Nowitzki, who was part of the game’s coverage as a guest contributor. While the NBA’s leading scorer seemingly has a great relationship with Nowitzki, that didn’t seem to be the case during the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The incident occurred late in the second quarter of the game, when an announcer asked Dirk about the best point guard he’s ever played alongside while reminding the former NBA champion that two of his former point guard teammates, Steve Nash and Jason Kidd, were in the building. Nowitzki gave a pretty humorous and surprising response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll say Jason Terry,” he replied before giving his actual answer.

“Kidding, kidding, Jet was my guy; he was a great scorer, but he couldn’t pass from left to right. But that’s my guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I loved about Steve and JK was how they thought the game ahead,” Nowitzki further revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“You already received the ball. With some point guards, you might just see you open, then they put the ball in their hand, by the time you get the ball. Somebody’s already closing down, but the way they already read the game and see the play develop, I think it’s what made J Kidd and Steve obviously special.”

“Steve was, obviously, a little bit better shooter off the dribble and three points, and Kidd, a little bit better defender rebound on, no offense, Steve. But passing-wise, they both were incredible, two of the best ever,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Dirk Nowitzki’s answer was pretty insightful, he seemed to have ignored another talented point guard, with whom he shared the floor during the final year of his career – Luka Doncic.

But to the former NBA superstar’s defense, he and Doncic appeared for only 42 games together for the Dallas Mavericks, that too, when the Slovenian was just a rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Luka Doncic went on to win Rookie of the Year honors later that season, Dirk never got to play with the best version of the point guard. He suited up alongside Nash and Kidd at the peak of their powers, which should be all the explanation for his answer.

Even though he seemingly forgot Doncic on Thursday, they did share a wholesome moment just a night before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic’s 77x.world event featured a surprise appearance from Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki showed up for his former teammate.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers guard hosted his 77x.world event in LA. It was a celebration of his never-before-seen collaboration that brings fans closer to their favorite star with fashion, hoops, and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were given a meet and greet. The room was full of influencers and executives trying to get a piece of this newly established brand. It was then that a couple of familiar faces walked right in.

One of them was none other than Dirk Nowitzki. The former Mavs star came in to extend his support for the Slovenian guard.

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As soon as Doncic spotted his former teammate, his smile said everything, as both shook hands along with a few words. It seemed like Doncic’s mentor showed up unprompted just to help his former teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Dirk wasn’t the only hooper who showed up for Luka.

The Purple and Gold star’s current teammate and close friend, Austin Reaves, was also there.

While the shooting guard was spotted at a South Bay Lakers game earlier, he made some more time for his friend, as brotherhood was on full display on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.