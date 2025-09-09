Dirk Nowitzki Invites Mavericks Fans for a Star-Studded Event Headlined by Cooper Flagg & More

February 1, 2025, left Dallas shaken. Luka Dončić’s trade to the Lakers hit hard, and for a while, fans feared it even drove a wedge between Dirk Nowitzki and the franchise. But with Cooper Flagg’s arrival easing the sting and the recent Dirk-Flagg buzz making headlines, things might finally be shifting. Dirk seems to be warming up—at least towards Mavs fans—as he now calls on them to show up and support an event close to his heart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dirk Nowitzki is gearing up for the 7th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic, an exhibition-style tournament where celebrities and athletes come together for a day filled with fun, philanthropy, and friendly competition. In the past, we’ve seen names like Steve Nash, Andy Roddick, Luka Dončić, Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson hit the court, so we expect another star-studded lineup this year. The best part? Every dollar raised goes right back into the North Texas community, funding impactful projects and supporting nonprofits through annual grants.

Dirk Nowitzki just took over the Mavs’ Instagram and dropped a personal invite you can’t miss! In his video message, he said, “Hey, Mavs fans, Dirk here. Come on out this Saturday to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic. Devin Harris, Steve Nash, Elvis Andrus, Cooper Flagg are all coming out to support. And we’d love for you to come out and support as well.” The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 13, at Banner House at T Bar M in Dallas, and tickets are available through the Mavs’ bio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s just a glimpse of what’s in store—the full lineup brings even more star power to the court!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alongside the names Dirk mentioned, you’ll also see former All-Star Joakim Noah, tennis pro CoCo Vandeweghe, actor and tennis enthusiast Boris Kodjoe, and Coby Cotton from Dude Perfect.

Before Dirk Nowitzki became a Mavericks legend, tennis actually had his heart first. Yep — tennis was his “first love.” He grew up with a racket in hand, following the sport passionately and even reaching a national ranking in Germany. “I watch tennis a lot,” Nowitzki said. “I love tennis. I grew up playing tennis, so I’ve followed the sport my entire life. Of course, I’m a huge Roger Federer guy, a Nadal fan. It’s tough to really pick one favorite.” Growing up in an era ruled by icons like Steffi Graf and Boris Becker, Dirk once dreamed of going pro. But after a big growth spurt at 15, he swapped the racket for a basketball and, well, the rest is Dallas history.

AD

Still, that love for tennis never really left; in fact, it inspired this entire event. “Tennis was my first sport, and it’s still a game I love to play,” Dirk said. “I started this fundraiser years ago, and it’s been incredible to watch it grow into an event that not only brings the community together but also makes a real difference for children and families in need.”

In previous years, Dirk Nowitzki’s Tennis Classic has seen big names like Luka Dončić lighting up the court. But after the trade drama left Dirk upset, reports suggest Luka won’t be at this year’s event; instead, it’s the Mavericks’ new golden boy who’ll be in the spotlight.

Dirk’s first message to Flagg and a budding bond

Dirk Nowitzki and Cooper Flagg’s connection is quickly becoming one of the most interesting storylines in Dallas right now. While Flagg isn’t known to be a tennis player, he’s set to be a part of Dirk’s 7th Annual Tennis Classic, and it’s not hard to see why. According to The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis, Dirk and Flagg have been building a “budding relationship” ever since the Mavericks drafted the 18-year-old phenom as their No. 1 overall pick.

Considering Dirk’s complicated feelings towards the franchise after the Luka Dončić trade and his reported frustration over being sidelined from team operations, Flagg’s involvement in this event feels significant. It’s not just about tennis — it’s a step toward reconnecting Dirk with the Mavs and their fanbase.

Dirk hasn’t even met Cooper Flagg in person yet, but he’s already heard glowing reviews about the 18-year-old. On a podcast, he called Flagg a

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“workhorse”, someone who listens, learns, and constantly pushes himself to improve. Speaking about the first text he sent Flagg after the draft, Dirk shared on DLLS Sports, “Hey, welcome. Obviously, congrats on being the first pick and welcome to Dallas. If there’s anything you ever need, I don’t know, advice, dinner, or basketball or whatever, I am just a phone call away. So that’s how I left it, and that’s how I always was with Luca.”

And while he knows Flagg has plenty of leadership around him with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis, Dirk’s support still carries weight. Flagg’s appearance at Dirk’s event just makes this budding bond between Mavericks past and future even stronger. This newfound optimism is refreshing,

He’s admitted to feeling “turned off” by some front-office decisions, especially after the Dončić trade, but Flagg’s arrival seems to be bridging that gap. Dirk even praised the Mavericks for landing the No. 1 pick despite having less than a 2% chance, calling Flagg a “huge talent” and an “incredible athlete” with the potential to change the franchise.

Of course, Flagg still has plenty to prove once the season tips off. Jason Kidd reportedly wants him to step in as a primary playmaker and lead initiator until Kyrie Irving returns, but that’s a massive responsibility for an 18-year-old. His three-point shooting still needs polish, and defending quicker, smaller guards could be a challenge early on. There will be bumps along the way, but with Dirk in his corner and a veteran-loaded roster around him, Cooper Flagg has every chance to live up to the “next big thing” hype in Dallas.