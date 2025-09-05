Dirk Nowitzki Raises Concerning Setback for Mavericks Amid PJ Washington Contract Extension

Not too long ago, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon stirred headlines by saying, “First of all, Dirk is completely turned off by this franchise.” The remark came in the immediate aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade and sparked speculation that Dirk Nowitzki was quietly distancing himself from the Mavericks’ front office. Yet the Dallas legend quickly dismissed that narrative, making it clear that no executive decision would ever change his loyalty to the team. In fact, the 2011 champion has positioned himself as a mentor, insisting he’s just one phone call away from helping the Mavericks’ latest rookie, Cooper Flagg.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But it’s not just Flagg who has Nowitzki excited. Speaking on the DLLS Mavs podcast, the former Finals MVP praised the current roster: “If they’re healthy, they’re one of the deepest teams. If you look at the front court, how it’s loaded with talented players… they have two or three players at every position, especially when Kyrie comes back.”

Enough time to make the team a contender? That’s the only concern for Dirk Nowitzki. “The main thing is, can they stay healthy for the long run? They’re as deep as any team, but the West is tough.” The 2007 MVP called OKC the favorites in the West, but also stated that other spots are wide open and the Mavs can cash on it if they stay healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That optimism comes on the heels of a busy and productive offseason for Dallas. The Mavericks not only landed Cooper Flagg in the draft but also extended core pieces like Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford. In free agency, they signed D’Angelo Russell and brought back defensive spark plug Dante Exum, further bolstering their depth and versatility.

Despite those moves, their German legend spoke highly about Irving and his recovery. “I saw him on social media, and he’s already getting some shots up, so you know he’s going to take care of his body and do everything he can do out there. Once he comes back and he’s the old Kyrie, that’s a heck of a team that’s super loaded.” It’s been 5 months since his ACL surgery, and the 9x All-Star guard admitted, “I was in the gym, doing a little bit more…” KAI did not provide any date of return, but many predict him to be back in January.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s a big caveat since last season, Klay Thompson was the only starter to play more than 60 games during the regular season. Anthony Davis, who came in February, would feature in just 9 games. Despite this, the addition of the 2025 draft number 1 pick has brought a new belief. Even their franchise icon is ready to help the rookie and guide the team to success.

AD

Dirk Nowitzki on helping Cooper Flagg

The Dallas team may have lost its superstar in Luka Doncic. But thanks to the 1.8% odds-breaking result, they got the number pick, and the selection was Cooper Flagg. The Maine native was already turning heads before his college year, thanks to working out with Team USA for the Olympics. His Final Four run with Duke just grew his stock. In fact, the previous majority owner already sees some shade of Dirk in Flagg.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s got a lot of Dirk in him,” Mark Cuban said a few months ago. “What caught my attention the most is how much s— he talks on the court.” But when it comes to advice, Nowitzki stated, “I’m not quite sure I can help him with advice. The only thing is to keep your eyes and ears open. Keep learning from your veterans.” The Finals MVP stated that learning from the veterans like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson will result in better growth. “I think that’ll be my advice. Learn as much as you can. Soak it all up, and eventually use it and find your own routine. Find your own way of leading,” Nowitzki concluded.

It’s not easy for rookies to start averaging more than 20 points a season. There is an adjustment period, but for Flagg, that transition could be easy with the squad veterans. But the 6-foot-9 forward prospect is expected to receive ample opportunities not just starting but with increased ball-handling duties in Irving’s absence. Now, that will be a challenge to look out for.