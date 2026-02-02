Dirk Nowitzki’s Stance Threatens Mavs Future After Heartbreaking Luka Doncic Trade

In the chaotic aftermath of trading away superstar Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ future has never looked more uncertain – forcing the franchise to turn toward its past for a potential lifeline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For a Mavericks fanbase still reeling from the heartbreaking decision to move on from the face of the franchise, hope now rests on the shoulders of a legend. Reports are circulating that Dallas ownership is eager to bring Dirk Nowitzki back into the fold in any role he desires, believing his presence could help steady a franchise that suddenly feels adrift.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks’ front office is aggressively pursuing ways to involve Nowitzki as a guiding figure for the organization. His stature in Dallas remains untouchable. More than a decade after delivering the city its lone championship, Nowitzki is still revered by fans and viewed as the ultimate symbol of stability and credibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stein reports that the Mavericks “badly” want their franchise icon back and are willing to welcome him in any capacity he chooses. Yet, the likelihood of Nowitzki stepping into a formal role appears slim. The Hall of Famer is currently working as an NBA analyst with Amazon Prime while also serving as a global ambassador for FIBA – commitments that continue to command much of his time and attention.

Since Harrison broke thousands of fans’ hearts with Doncic’s trade, the franchise’s future seems to be in deep trouble. After Patrick Dumont fired Harrison, the GM’s position has been empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former majority owner Mark Cuban was already alienated from the franchise by Harrison in his bid for a “power” grab. While Cuban had claimed after selling the team to Dumont that “nothing is going to change,” he has since been out of the Mavs’ decision-making.

For a franchise desperate for direction and goodwill, Nowitzki represents an ideal figurehead. Whether he is willing or able to answer that call may ultimately determine how quickly the Mavericks can heal from the most turbulent chapter in their recent history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Can the Mavs really persuade the legend to take up the role? The history says it might not be easy.

History is against Mavs if they want Dirk Nowitzki on the roster, but there is still hope

The Mavericks’ pursuit of Dirk Nowitzki comes at a time when NBA franchises have occasionally turned to their legendary figures for front-office guidance or advisory roles during periods of upheaval – though history offers a mixed track record of success.

ADVERTISEMENT

One prominent example is Michael Jordan’s tenure as president of basketball operations (and minority owner) with the Washington Wizards from 2000 to 2003.

Hired to revitalize a struggling franchise, Jordan oversaw personnel decisions and even returned to play for two seasons, boosting attendance and visibility. However, the Wizards failed to make the playoffs during his tenure as an executive, and his management decisions, including draft picks and roster moves, did not produce sustained improvement.

The relationship soured, culminating in Jordan’s abrupt dismissal by owner Abe Pollin after his retirement. Only to highlight the pitfalls of bringing a transcendent icon into a high-pressure executive role amid organizational dysfunction and mismatched expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, in the last few years, Nowitzki didn’t have a great relationship with the Mavs, especially since Nico Harrison arrived in Dallas.

The Mavs legend was deeply unsettled when Nico Harrison fired Casey Smith in 2023, a decision that carried emotional weight due to Smith’s close relationship with both Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic.

Smith, who served as the team’s director of health and performance, was terminated during a video call while he was visiting his terminally ill mother, a move that further strained an already fragile dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowitzki, who had long credited Smith for his longevity in the NBA, was visibly shaken by the dismissal. The situation reached a boiling point with the trade of Luka Doncic, which Nowitzki publicly criticized, calling the move a “trade that just made no sense.”

This moment marked a turning point in his relationship with the franchise, as the growing distance between the former Mavericks star and the organization had been evident for years.

In 2021, Nowitzki was appointed as a special advisor to the Mavericks, the same year Mark Cuban hired Nico Harrison as general manager. However, the lack of clarity around his role led to his eventual departure from the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both Doncic and Cuban now gone, the Mavericks face a significant challenge in convincing Nowitzki to return. Despite the current rift, reports suggest that the team still has a path to reconciliation, though it will require careful rebuilding of trust and a clear vision for the future.

“Yet it’s likewise true, sources say, that there is already optimism within the Mavericks’ ranks that they can swiftly reintegrate Nowitzki in some capacity — formally or informally — to ensure that his voice is once again heard,” Stein wrote in his Substack piece.

Nowitzki has previously said the front-office role wasn’t for him and that he wasn’t interested. With so many familiar faces out of the picture, whether the former franchise player comes to the rescue of his former team remains to be seen.