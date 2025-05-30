Divorce Doesn’t Stop Allen Iverson From Sending Cryptic Message to Ex-Wife After 12-Year Split

It’s been more than a decade since Allen Iverson’s turbulent marriage to Tawanna Turner officially came to an end, but the story still seems far from over. When their divorce was finalized in 2013, it closed a chapter marked by emotional peaks and public controversies. One unforgettable moment came during a 2012 court hearing when a visibly frustrated Iverson, already struggling with finances, blurted out, “I don’t even have money for a cheeseburger!”

What followed revealed far more about their bond than any legal filing. Without a second thought, Tawanna reached into her purse, pulled out $61 in cash, and handed it to the man she once called her husband. After all, their connection dated back to high school in Virginia. They tied the knot in 2001, long before fame and fortune started to complicate things.

Ultimately, complications prevailed. In 2009, Turner filed for divorce, only to be convinced by Iverson to hold off and try again. Sadly, their issues didn’t disappear. By 2011, with tensions rising and debts mounting, Turner moved forward once more. The legal battle stretched on but finally ended in 2013 when Iverson agreed to a $3 million lump sum payment, child support, and other arrangements for their five children. It wasn’t clean. It wasn’t quiet. But it was final.

Or so it seemed—until now. Twelve years later, Iverson stirred the pot again. He posted a series of seven throwback pictures of him and Turner on social media with a caption that has fans raising eyebrows: “HER ❤🤞🏽.” No context. No follow-up. Just those words. Is this a sign of renewed affection or merely nostalgia’s echo?

View this post on Instagram

One constant remains: Iverson has publicly credited Turner as his ‘number one person in the world.’

Allen Iverson honors his ex-wife during his HOF speech

Allen Iverson has never been shy about expressing how much Tawanna Turner meant to him, not just as his wife, but as someone who helped shape who he became. That sentiment was loud and clear during his 2016 Hall-of-Fame speech. In front of the crowd, with emotions high, Iverson made it known that Turner wasn’t just a chapter in his story—she was the spine of the whole book.

“My number one person in the world,” Iverson said, his voice cracking. “Um, hands down. Tawanna Iverson.” As he spoke, his former high school sweetheart sat in the audience, wiping away tears. He continued, “Twenty-four years. Ups. Downs. But real love. I can’t thank you enough for what you have done for me. Not just my career… but for loving me the way you do and caring for what type person I am and what type of person that I need to be to set an example for our babies.”

Moreover, he didn’t hold back from making it personal. Iverson added, “You’re just the best to me. I love you so much. Looking forward to spending two more decades with you. And I want you to be proud of yourself. And I want you to walk around and understand that you are a Hall of Famer.”

Surrounding them were their five children—Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream—who joined Iverson onstage moments later. They watched their father and mother share that moment underscored the family unit he’s fought to protect despite financial and legal battles in the 2000s. For Iverson, whose career was defined by fearless crossovers, this public homage was his boldest emotional play yet.