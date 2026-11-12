“Do Not Ever Do That Again”: Charles Barkley Sends Stern Warning To Pistons Broadcast for Comparing Austin Reaves to an NBA Legend

From throwing hands with the Celtics legend to joining him in the Dream Team, their shared history means there’s only one Larry Bird for Charles Barkley. Never one to bite his tongue, especially when it comes to preserving the sanctity of basketball history. Certain incidents in the NBA recently prompted the dreaded Chuck, “I have something to say,” on Inside the NBA. In no uncertain terms, he gave a clear verdict on the recent Austin Reaves-Larry Bird parallels.

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During a fiery segment on Tip-Off that Barkley opened with, “Y’all know I love basketball,” and filled Ernie Johnson and Kenny “The Jet” Smith with premature dread, Chuck unloaded an expletive-filled tirade targeting the Detroit Pistons broadcast team, putting the sports media world on notice. Before unleashing his frustration regarding the Bird comparison, Barkley carved through several struggling franchises across the league, calling the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings for their 1-10 records and the New Orleans Pelicans for a catastrophic 51-point blowout loss “embarrassing.”

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But once he zeroed in on the Lakers-Pistons matchup — opening his point with, “And now I got something I got to say,” — where Reaves dropped a stellar 43 points in the absence of Luka Doncic, Barkley’s ire reached its peak.

The Pistons commentator had said, “Is that Austin Reaves or is that Larry Bird?” on air when Reaves made another one of his off-balance shots.

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After running through his league-wide grievances, Chuck turned his focus to the singular moment.

“I was watching the Detroit Pistons against the Lakers the other night and some id*ot or fool or jacka— thought it would be appropriate to compare Austin Reaves to Larry Bird. Y’all put together a tape and say, ‘Who does Austin Reaves remind me of?’ And y’all put a video clip of Austin Reaves. I love Austin Reaves. Don’t compare him to Larry Bird ever. Under no damn circumstances. Do not ever do that again. I don’t know who put that damn clip together, but don’t ever do that again. Do not. And listen, Austin Reaves, you know I love you. Don’t put him on the same clip with Larry Bird. Yeah, they’re both white. That’s it. That’s the only thing they have in common. Nothing else.”

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Having shared the hardwood with absolute titans of the sport like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan during his illustrious Hall of Fame career, Barkley possesses a zero-tolerance policy for casual, hype-driven comparisons between modern players and the icons of yesteryear.

So this one moment of parallel between the Los Angeles Lakers guard and Boston Celtics royalty made Sir Charles completely lose his composure.

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As the studio debate continued, Kenny tried to offer a counterpoint, suggesting another modern star fitting the legendary mold. “I would say Luka is more Larry,” Smith chimed in.

Barkley quickly shouted back into Kenny’s ear, “They had Austin Reaves, fool. Luka didn’t play.”

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When Smith maintained that Reaves still put on a masterclass, Barkley reiterated his stance: “Hey, I know Austin Reaves had a great game, but we do not compare him.”

The passionate rant wasn’t an indictment of Austin Reaves as a player. Reaves has developed into a vital offensive engine for the Lakers, putting up stellar numbers this season, including 25.3 PPG on over 50% shooting, and cementing himself as a cornerstone in Los Angeles. He had a Larry Bird moment at that Pistons game too, exchanging words with a heckler and then pointing at the same spectator after a shot.

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His brilliant 43-point explosion against Detroit earned him widespread praise, but the specific faux pas by the Pistons’ broadcast team crossed the line in Barkley’s eyes.

Chuck’s stance underscores a broader protective reverence shared by 1980s and 90s legends for players who accumulated three NBA championships, three consecutive regular-season MVP awards, and two Finals MVPs, as Bird did.

While Reaves continues to carve out an elite trajectory in purple and gold, Chuck would rather appreciate Reaves for the phenomenal modern guard he is while leaving the “Legend” out of it entirely.