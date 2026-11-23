Not long ago, Gilbert Arenas and his crew questioned Victor Wembanyama’s playing style, particularly his approach to dominating smaller defenders. But the former NBA guard now appears to have a different assessment of the San Antonio Spurs star. Wembanyama’s latest scoring explosion has impressed Arenas, leading him to make a bold prediction about the big man’s offensive ceiling.

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He also has a message for MVP voters, urging them not to overlook Wembanyama’s progress in the coming years.

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“I’m gonna just be honest. I am very happy at the progression I’ve seen from Wemby. This is MVP type; this is MVP type. This is MVP type of basketball. And this is just the beginning of understanding how dominant he is,” Arenas said, reviewing the big man’s 50-point night against the Pelicans on his show, TheArenasNetwork.

“Voters, do not get fatigued whatsoever in the next three, four years, because he is just tapping into his offensive ability. Do not get fatigued. This man is gonna average 40. There’s nothing that can stop him. There’s no defense out there consistently across 29 other teams that’s gonna be able to stop him night in and night out, because you’re too far deep into small ball that you guys are not gonna be able to adjust fast enough.”

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Arenas also gave the Spurs an A-plus for addressing their early-season flaws and praised the San Antonio crowd for bringing an overseas atmosphere into the arena.

“And then I want to thank the San Antonio fans. I heard you. I heard you screaming that, Oe, ole, ole, ole. You bringing the overseas atmosphere into the game. It’s beautiful. A-plus. I’m giving the San Antonio Spurs, even though they had that rocky start and how that shit looked, you have an A-plus because I pointed out flaws, you seen the flaws, and you corrected them, and they’re now strengths.”

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Victor Wembanyama supplied the latest evidence against the Pelicans.

He finished with 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals, shooting 20-of-29 from the field in just 31 minutes. It was his second 50-point performance of the season, following his 52-point outing against Dallas.

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The Frenchman also reached the milestone while helping San Antonio improve to 14–3, tying the Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference.

Most importantly, they have topped the West.

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The numbers have pushed Victor Wembanyama firmly into the MVP conversation. At the same time, Luka Doncic remains ahead of him on the official Kia MVP Ladder. The Lakers guard is averaging 37.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists, while Wemby is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks.

The difference in their workloads is equally notable: Doncic averages 36.4 minutes per game, compared with Wembanyama’s 30.3.

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That gap gives Arenas’ prediction another dimension. Victor Wembanyama is already producing elite numbers without playing the minutes typically associated with a superstar carrying an offense. His combination of scoring, rebounding, and rim protection also gives him a broader two-way case than a traditional scoring comparison would suggest.

If the Spurs maintain their winning pace, his production could become increasingly difficult for voters to overlook.

Victor Wembanyama has hardly been shy about his own MVP ambitions, either.

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During his recent appearance on 60 Minutes, he was asked whether he still believed he should have won the award last season. His answer was direct: “No. I should win it this year, though.”

After the Pelicans game, Wembanyama joked, taking a swipe at his competitors. “It is very special. But unlike many of my peers, I’m not very good at stat-padding. So I haven’t reached it as many times as I should’ve.”

The remark added another talking point to an already remarkable performance, though it did not change the fact that his production is placing him alongside Luka Doncic in the early MVP discussion.

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As of now, neither of them has won an MVP award yet. So, there’s barely any fatigue in this season. Maybe in the future.

The two stars will have an opportunity to strengthen their respective cases when the Lakers visit the Spurs for an NBA Cup matchup on November 27.

Both teams enter the week at 14–3, and Wembanyama will have a chance to challenge the current MVP leader directly. Arenas has made his prediction. The season, however, still has plenty of room to test it.