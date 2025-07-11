Doc Rivers’ Private Giannis Antetokounmpo Conversation All but Confirms His Milwaukee Future

Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of just three players in NBA history to average at least 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists over four consecutive seasons. That’s the kind of dominance that seemingly keeps the Milwaukee Bucks front office up at night, strategizing every move to secure their franchise cornerstone’s future. As the Bucks enter a pivotal offseason, whispers about Giannis’ long-term commitment have only grown louder, especially with the franchise’s recent playoff exits and shifting roster dynamics. Yet, behind the scenes, a private conversation between Head Coach Doc Rivers and Antetokounmpo, which the former revealed during the Bucks’ Summer League broadcast, has injected a new layer of intrigue into Milwaukee’s plans.

The conversation, during Bucks’ Summer League commentary Game, started with Head Coach Doc Rivers’ discussion around their new pickup, Myles Turner. “Couldn’t have a more perfect fit… He can play multiple positions, obviously the five, but he can also switch on defense… And you need a great stretch player for Giannis,” reflecting the organization’s much-anticipated approach to build aggressively around Giannis.

It could seemingly be the potential future of this commitment that has prompted Giannis Antetokounmpo, as per Yahoo Sports, to declare he will “probably” stay in Milwaukee. Considering Rivers’ opinion, Turner could be a strong push to this probability in the discussion. But let’s not take his single opinion as confirmation that the Bucks will definitely retain the Greek Freak. With Doc’s faith in Myles Turner also came the reality check around 23-year-old guard Andre Jackson. The Milwaukee head coach admitted a need for offensive growth in Jackson, seemingly revealing the gap that the Bucks need to fill in order to support Giannis in the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

AD

And as expected, the conversation circled around Giannis as Doc recalled some anecdotes of their time together in Milwaukee. Rivers recalled a lesser-heard discussion around the time he made up his mind to bring in the Greek Freak as a point guard. “When I put the ball in Giannis hands… I would love to say I’m this genius. And I thought, ‘Hey, let’s, let’s play Giannis at the point guard spot… When I brought it up with our coaches, they thought I had lost my mind… When I brought up with Giannis, he thought I had lost my mind because he already has the ball in his hands. But, like, having him bring it up every time…” he said, further explaining his chain of thought: “The whole league right now, everybody’s pressing the ball. Nobody’s pressuring Giannis, nobody…”

Despite the praise from Doc Rivers and the Bucks’ attempts to build a championship-winning team around him, question marks remain over Giannis’ future. And he seemingly hinted towards it in a recent interaction with a $10 million YouTuber.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Honest Opinion: Los Angeles And New York Trade Rumors

Giannis has never been the type to entertain the hype, but when it comes to the nonstop trade chatter linking him to Los Angeles or New York, even he couldn’t completely dodge the topic. During a recent livestream with YouTube and Twitch star IShowSpeed, Giannis gave fans a glimpse into his mindset about the constant noise around his future.

It all started casually, with Speed bringing up the high taxes in both cities. That sparked a deeper exchange, with the online personality asking whether people have actually tried persuading Giannis to join teams in those markets. And when he finally asked if the Bucks superstar plans to stay in Milwaukee, Giannis didn’t hesitate to answer in the most Giannis way possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Probably. We’ll see. We’ll see. Probably. I love Milwaukee,” he said with a smile. You can feel the love he has for the city, but that bit of uncertainty keeps the conversation alive. The rumors picked up steam after the Bucks’ early playoff exit against the team that eventually claimed the East. Add to that the surprise move of waiving Damian Lillard—who’s rehabbing an Achilles injury from April—and the buzz only got louder. But there’s still hope in Milwaukee.

With Head Coach Doc Rivers putting his trust in Myles Turner, the Bucks may just be a few tweaks away from bouncing back strong. So, will Giannis stay put or head to the big lights? For now, it sounds like he’s leaning towards home, where the love is real and the journey is still unfolding.