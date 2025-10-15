Dodgers’ 27YO Pitcher Tempts Magic Johnson Into Sending Short Message After Win

The Dodgers are on fire! They have taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and currently hold an impressive 7-1 record overall. Among the fans watching the action live were Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife, Cookie. The couple was already celebrating the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory over Milwaukee, with Magic sharing his excitement on X and giving a shoutout to pitcher Blake Snell for his fantastic performance. They didn’t leave after that; they stayed to enjoy Game 2 as well!

Magic Johnson couldn’t hide his excitement as both a fan and co-owner of the Dodgers. On X, he shared, “Cookie and I really enjoyed another strong pitching effort from Yamamoto in the @Dodgers 5-1 win over the Brewers! Hernandez and Muncy both had HRs, and the Dodgers now lead the Series 2-0!”

His excitement made sense. The winning streak continued in Game 2 with 27-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto clearly emerging as the star of the night. Even though he gave up a leadoff home run to Jackson Chourio, he quickly settled in and completely dominated the Brewers.

Yamamoto pitched all nine innings, allowing just three hits and one run, striking out seven, and throwing 111 pitches with 81 strikes. Yamamoto is the first Dodgers pitcher to throw a postseason complete game since Jose Lima (2004).

Along with him, Teoscar Hernández crushed his fourth postseason homer in the second inning to give L.A. the lead, followed by a two-out RBI double from Andy Pages. Yamamoto kept the Brewers off the scoreboard, and Max Muncy added a solo homer in the sixth to give the Dodgers a little breathing room.

Shohei Ohtani also contributed with an RBI single in the seventh, making it 4-1, and the Dodgers scored on another run in the eighth. So far in the series, Milwaukee has scored only two runs in two games, showing how dominant L.A. has been.

Max Muncy also made history during the game. His sixth-inning home run was his 14th in the postseason, breaking the Dodgers record he had shared with Corey Seager and Justin Turner. Even though he hadn’t shown much power earlier in the playoffs, Muncy had still been contributing with a .458 OBP, proving he’s been doing his job all along.

Now the series heads back to Los Angeles for Games 3, 4, and possibly 5, and the Brewers face a tough challenge. History isn’t on their side; teams losing the first two games at home have only come back to win the series about 13% of the time. They’ll need to score more runs quickly, which has been a struggle; they’ve managed only eight runs over their last five games, dating back to the Division Series.

Between Yamamoto’s pitching gem and the timely hits from Hernández, Muncy, and Ohtani, the Dodgers showed why they’re the defending champions and why their roster is built to shine in October. Milwaukee has a steep hill to climb if it hopes to turn this series around.

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson has two exciting updates to share as well.

Magic’s next big moves off the court

The spotlight’s on Magic Johnson these days, and it’s not about the NBA, business talks, or vacation trips; it’s something much more special and honorable. The first exciting news comes from the world of soccer. The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission named the Lakers legend as the Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Community Ambassador. This role is all about uniting fans as the FIFA World Cup comes to the U.S. next year.

On Instagram, he was seen sporting the same pastel orange and blue FIFA scarf recently worn by Snoop Dogg, who’s also on the World Cup host committee. Magic responded to the honor, saying he was “honored to serve as an official community ambassador for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026.” He added, “I’ve lived in Los Angeles for over four decades and have seen how the power of sports can inspire, uplift, and unite people from all walks of life. I’m committed to supporting the host committee’s efforts to leave a lasting legacy throughout the tournament, ensuring Los Angeles shines on the world stage.”

via Imago Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Former professional basketball player and Michigan State alumni, Earving “Magic” Johnson, center, watches the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Michigan State Spartans in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

And just when fans thought that was all, here comes the second update. Magic Johnson will also be the grand marshal of the 137th Rose Parade next year, riding down Colorado Boulevard on January 1. Speaking to the crowd at Pasadena’s Tournament House, he joked, “I’m going to be waving like crazy to all the great fans. The Rose Parade is watched even more than the football game. Wow, a lot of pressure.”

He’ll also participate in the coin flip for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl later that day. Reflecting on the honor, Magic said, “Who would ever think I would be grand marshal? I’m glad my mother is still alive so she can witness this special day coming up on New Year’s Day. This is a true blessing for me.”

Magic’s journey from a kid in Lansing, Michigan, to a global sports icon is truly inspiring. Beyond basketball, where he won five NBA titles, three MVP awards, and a gold medal with the Dream Team in 1992, he’s now taking on roles that celebrate teamwork, community, and sports across the world. And he’s doing it all with that classic wide smile on his face!