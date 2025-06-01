Does Michael Jordan Co-own Paris Saint-Germain? Exploring Billionaire NBA Legend’s Ties to $4.6B Team

What do you get when a football giant and a basketball legend join forces? A game-changing deal that’s making headlines again. But not many would have imagined that it would be the $4.6 billion soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and Michael Jordan joining forces one day. Despite the deal having been around since 2018, not many fans know what the details exactly are. Or if MJ is now a minority owner of PSG.

To cut to the chase, no, Michael Jordan does not own any part of PSG. The rumor that he’s a co-owner likely comes from his larger-than-life persona and his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, which makes fans wonder if he’s taken a stake in a football giant too.

However, he still benefits from the club. Thanks to PSG and Jordan Brand joining forces on September 13, 2018. The collaboration wasn’t just another branding effort—it was hailed as a ground-breaking agreement uniting two powerhouses of sport and As per PSG’s official site, Michael Jordan himself pointed out that PSG and Jordan share a “distinct position in sport and style,” calling it a “natural fit” aimed at bringing together two passionate communities—with the Jumpman logo right on the jersey. Now, when two such giants join forces, it only makes it more intriguing to know the details of the deal.

A closer look at the contract structure and financial terms of Michael Jordan’s deal with PSG

When Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo landed on Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League kits, it wasn’t just a fashion statement—it was a game-changing business move. Under this unique setup, Jordan Brand stepped in as PSG’s exclusive football apparel partner for European matches. This exclusive partnership kicked off with the 2018–19 season and ran through 2020–21, showcasing the Jumpman logo prominently on their UEFA Champions League kits and related gear.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. According to reports, Jordan Brand put down around €200 million (Approx $226.95 million) for that initial three-year stretch. On top of that, they shelled out an extra €67 million (close to $7.6 million) to keep the partnership going for a fourth season in 2021–22, as noted by Sports Business Research. For context, a sports business analyst had earlier pegged the value of the deal at roughly $23M per season.

Soccer Bible later highlighted how the original deal gave PSG exclusivity—no other club wore kits with the Jumpman during that period. However, industry chatter suggested that exclusivity would likely expire after the initial term.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 25, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Michael Jordan watches on from the 11th green during day two four-ball rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Still, the collaboration didn’t stop there. Fast forward to April 2025, and media sources confirmed a two-season extension taking the deal through 2026–27. The updated financial terms, though, remain under wraps. Meanwhile, PSG’s long-time partner Nike has remained a fixture, having locked in a deal in 2019 worth about €75 million (approx. $85.1 million) per year, running through 2032. In essence, Nike continues to handle PSG’s domestic kits, while Jordan Brand—a subsidiary of Nike—takes care of the Champions League designs and special releases.

Apparel and merchandise integration between PDG and Michael Jordan’s sports apparel and sneaker brand

If you thought the PSG x Jordan collaboration was just about a logo tweak, think again. This partnership completely reshaped the way football and streetwear collided. According to the official PSG website, by the end of the 2018–19 season, the club and Jordan Brand had already dropped more than 90 different items, covering everything from match-day kits to lifestyle gear and training apparel.

The most iconic change? PSG’s UEFA Champions League kits swapped out the traditional Nike swoosh for the legendary Jumpman logo right on the chest. One of the standout pieces—the all-black home kit—boldly featured the word PARIS on the front, but with the Jumpman silhouette cleverly replacing the letter “A”. And it didn’t stop there.

That same 2018–19 home kit took the integration to another level, keeping the Jordan logo front and center. Beyond jerseys, the collection stretched into every corner of a fan’s wardrobe—training tops, snapbacks, jackets, and even limited-edition footwear. Among the standout releases were a custom PSG-themed Air Jordan 1 and a special Nike Phantom Venom boot.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Michael Jordan is honored at halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

And PSG didn’t just target football fans either. A full lifestyle collection was launched alongside the match gear, including hoodies, jackets, and accessories. According to PSG, products were sold through their online store, physical shops (like the new Edifice-collab boutique in Tokyo), and Nike/Jordan outlets across the globe. To top off the hype, the $4.6 billion club mentioned that over 100 hand-picked celebrities received exclusive product gift boxes at launch. And clearly, it worked—Soccer Bible reported that 40,000 Jordan-branded shirts flew off shelves in the first weekend alone.

Soon, it felt like everyone in sports and music was rocking PSG x Jordan fits. NBA stars like Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, and Nicolas Batum showed love, while artists such as Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 6ix9ine were seen repping the jerseys. Since that initial drop, the collaboration has continued to evolve. New alternate kits for European competition have dropped every season, and in 2025, the partnership reached new heights with the sleek and premium Jordan Wings collection.