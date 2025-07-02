Does Tony Parker Own Nandos? Know More About Spurs Legend’s Business Ventures

If you took a wrong turn somewhere deep in Texas and stumbled upon a private water park, superhero statues, and a basketball court fit for a Finals MVP, you might just think you’ve wandered into a dream. But for one lucky group of streamers, that dream turned out to be very real. And what they found behind the gates of this surreal estate had fans asking one very unexpected question: Wait, does Tony Parker own a Nando’s?

When streamer Kai Cenat and his AMP crew launched their “30 Days of Summer” marathon, no one really knew where it would all take place. A teaser video showed them stranded “in the middle of Texas,” sporting a Spurs No. 9 jersey—Tony Parker’s number—and talking about needing a place to stay. T-Pain, also in the mix, casually dropped that he had a “friend” nearby who could host them. That friend turned out to be none other than Parker himself, the Spurs legend with four NBA titles and a taste for both basketball glory and next-level hospitality.

The AMP crew’s reaction said it all. In one viral clip, Kai Cenat gasped, “I haven’t seen this ever in my life. We’ve got a 24-hour Nando’s restaurant at the crib.” Yes, you read that right. Inside Parker’s home is a fully functional Nando’s—open at all hours, serving up peri-peri chicken like it’s just another Tuesday in London. With only 46 Nando’s in the entire U.S., the fact that one is privately built into a mansion in Texas blew everyone’s mind, fans included.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

That now-famous Nando’s isn’t just part of any home—it’s inside the same Boerne, Texas estate that was listed for sale last year for $16.5 million, before the listing mysteriously disappeared. Hence, the house tour. Parker handed the crew his house keys, saying, “Here’s the key. You’re in charge, don’t f— up my house now.” The 13,000-square-foot home is designed with soaring entry ceilings, wide-open living areas, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the place with natural light. From the hand-carved stone columns to Venetian plaster walls and travertine floors, every inch screams luxury.

Then there’s the primary suite—more like a five-star resort room than a bedroom. It includes a private elevator, a spa-style bathroom with marble and travertine finishes, and a massive custom walk-in closet with cedar touches and built-in shelving. The rest of the home doesn’t disappoint either: five more bedrooms, his-and-hers offices with attached half baths, a stadium-style theater room with “TP” embroidered on the headrests, and a temperature-controlled wine room that holds up to 1,500 bottles. Not to mention the oversized game room, meditation space, treatment room, and two biometric-access panic rooms. Yes—panic rooms.

The 5,922-square-foot gym area has its own basketball court, arcade, workout room, showers, and a full locker setup. There’s even a home barber studio for on-demand haircuts. Every space feels designed with both comfort and spectacle in mind—exactly what you’d expect from an NBA legend who spent nearly two decades on the biggest stages. Whether you’re shooting hoops, screening movies, or just grabbing a late-night bite from the in-house Nando’s, Parker’s home somehow manages to make luxury feel personal.

Tony Parker’s business ventures

When Tony Parker hung up his sneakers in 2019, the San Antonio Spurs legend had his roadmap prepared for the next journey. From wine to yachts to basketball academies, the French Hall of Famer has quietly built a business empire that’s just as impressive as his four NBA titles. He now oversees a growing collection of ventures that include pro teams like ASVEL Basket and ASVEL Féminin, sporting academies, media projects, and vineyards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, when it comes to his love for exploration, Parker took it a step further with Infinity Nine—his first custom-built yacht. “For both [basketball and winemaking] you have to be passionate, have a strong work ethic, and you have to do it because you love it,” Parker told Bloomberg. From becoming the majority owner and president of ASVEL to launching a basketball academy in Lyon, Parker has always been focused on long-term impact.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 17, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs player and Hall of Fame member Tony Parker honored for his Hall of Fame Induction at halftime of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Parker’s passion for wine led to partnerships with Champagne Jeeper and Chteau La Mascaronne, and the purchase of a 40-hectare vineyard, Chteau Saint Laurent, in the Rhône Valley. In the yacht world, his dream became a reality with Infinity Nine, a 35-meter explorer vessel built for serious travel, including possible trips to Antarctica. Most recently, he stepped into the global business stage as the face of Alibaba.com’s “Same Player, New Game” campaign for Paris 2024, using his platform to help young athletes embrace entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All of these ventures have done more than just keep Parker busy—they’ve significantly boosted his wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune now sits at $85 million. Between NBA earnings, endorsements, and smart investments, Parker has transitioned from championship point guard to savvy businessman with a global footprint. His post-retirement playbook? Build with purpose, explore with curiosity, and always keep the hustle alive.

Yes, Tony Parker really owns a Nando’s—inside his $16.5 million Texas estate, no less. But that’s just one piece of his post-retirement empire. From elite basketball academies and vineyards to owning sports teams and yachts, Parker has redefined what it means to win off the court.