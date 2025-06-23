Dominique Wilkins Hijacks Son Jake’s Favorite Dunk With a Shocking Claim No One Saw Coming

Basketball and legacy is a better love story than Twilight; there is a unique weight that comes with it. A kind that doesn’t translate from VHS tapes to viral reels in modern times. Dominique Wilkins, an immortal legend in NBA history as ‘The Human Highlight Film,’ didn’t just play above the rim; he reinvented it. From his duel with Michael Jordan in the 1985 Dunk Contest to the 25,000+ career points and 9 All-Star selections that defined his 15-season NBA career, Wilkins was one of the ballers that brought theatricality to basketball. Now, more than two decades later, the showmanship seems to be making a return. However, this time through his son.

Jake Wilkins, a 6’7 small forward from Lilburn, GA, is starting to craft his own script, one that includes an explosive vertical, transition flash, and a name whispered alongside ‘Baby Highlight.’ Produced by Spalding, his natural agility and attitude were on full exhibit in a recent promotion video featuring his father to highlight their Momentous hoop. Although marketing drives the campaign, the actual action took place in the unscripted conversation between father and son. Their back-and-forth added a personal layer to the scene, something that is far memorable than just dunks.

In the video, Jake asks, “So what’s your favorite dunk you’ve seen me do that was like, wow?” Dominique pauses, then replies with pride: “They threw you a lob, and you did a 360 on that dunk. Not a lot of guys can do that.” But what starts as praise quickly leads to a legacy flex moment. When Jake challenges him—“Could you do that?”—Dominique doesn’t flinch.

“Who do you think invented that?” he fired back, smirking. The comment made the moment its own and hit like a dunk. Dominique didn’t just answer a question in that split second he reclaimed a part of his legacy with a one-foot takeoff and ended it with a “Thank You very much” as his son accepted that his dad is a legend and he learned a lesson.

That clip didn’t just go viral because of Jake’s dunk but it exploded becasue of Dominique’s off-the-cuff mic drop. It was less about dominance and more about lineage. And it served a reminder for the fans that behind every prodigy clip lies a blueprint of the master. Though Jake could be creating his own highlight clip at present, his father still owns the original patent.

The deeper background is more like this: This was not only showmanship; Dominique was reminding everyone—including his son—that dunking did not begin with this generation. It started with a man who once averaged 30 and 16 in high school and had to break down his resume to a son who never saw it live.

“Don’t Get It Twisted”: When Jake Asked a Tough Question To Dominique Wilkins

It hurts to know that your child doesn’t fully understand how great you were back in your prime—not because they don’t respect you, but because time has passed and they never got to witness you play at your peak. Dominique recently had a touching conversation with Jake about the time his son asked him, And he said, ‘Dad, you at 17, me at 17, who was better?’

The elder Wilkins didn’t gloat. Instead, according to Basketball Network, he offered a layered truth: ‘Listen, son, if that makes people think that you gonna make a whole lot of money and do very well, I’m all for it son. If that makes you think you’re better, you are absolutely right. I said, ‘But don’t get it twisted.”

The moment wasn’t just fatherly banter, but it was a generational check-in. Dominique never discussed his legacy at the dinner table because he wanted Jake to pursue his own glory, establish his own identity, and avoid being trapped in the system. But sometimes reminders are necessary. Wilkins averaged 30 points and 16 rebounds in high school.

On the other hand, his son Jake, though proud of his 18 and 11 averages, didn’t realize just how incredible his father was back in the day. The former Hawks star’s dominance in the late 70s and early 80s was not a result of weak competition. It was a memory that remained unrecorded and could only be shared through spoken stories or newspaper articles.

Jake, now a junior at Grayson High and a four-star recruit committed to Georgia, is beginning to understand the weight behind the name stitched across his back. He’s not trying to emulate what his father did. He’s trying to forge his own journey. Yet, as his legendary father watches his son soar in gyms across Georgia, there’s pride not in repetition but in reinvention. The echoes of the old school basketball may never fully reach the current generation. But now and then, such conversations are required as one dunk, one quote, and one claim at a time can show the modern basketball world what its prime looked like.