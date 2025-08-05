Dominique Wilkins Net Worth: NBA Earnings, Endorsements, Business Ventures, & More

Eyebrows were raised and debates ignited when the Human Highlight Film was snubbed from the NBA’s 50th Anniversary Team in 1996. At that moment, he wasn’t just dazzling the crowds with his flashy dunks; Dominique Wilkins was also sitting ahead of Michael Jordan on the league’s all-time scoring list. Later, he was included in the 75th Anniversary Team. The era may have changed, but the former NBA player’s impact on the league remains the same.

In all these years, the former NBA player has not only built an impressive career but also amassed a remarkable net worth. Here is more about the Atlanta Hawks icon.

How much is Dominique Wilkins’ NBA earnings?

He earned the title of Human Highlight Film for his exceptional athletic ability and skills during his run at the University of Georgia. Having attended the McDonald’s All-American team in 1979 and many more high school tournaments, including Capital Classic, and the Kentucky Derby Festival, the former small forward’s skill set quickly drew eyes. After averaging 21.6 points on 53% shooting during his college career, Wilkins was drafted by the Utah Jazz.

However, he would face issues with the franchise regarding his position, which was followed by a trade to the Hawks. It couldn’t have gone better. Wilkins averaged more than 25 points per game for ten consecutive seasons. The 9x NBA All-Star’s best season was in the 1985–86 season when he won a scoring title and averaged 30.3 points per game.

via Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 28: Dominique Wilkins of the Orlando Magic during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 28, 1999 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Atlanta was just the proving ground Wilkins needed. After all those milestones, he made the All-NBA Second Team 4 times and All-NBA Third Team twice. But it was bound to come to an end, and when it did, brief stints with Clippers and Celtics did not offer much.

But throughout his glorious 15-year career, Wilkins recorded 26,668 points and 7,169 rebounds. In compensation, he earned $16,482,500 as per Hoops Hype. Now, thanks to certain clever endorsement deals, the former NBA player continues to boost his net worth.

What is Dominique Wilkins’ Net Worth?

After his time with the Boston Celtics, Wilkins went on to play for the Greek League’s Panathinaikos, having signed a two-year contract in 1995. It turned out to be a success once again. After averaging 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, the star forward added a few more accolades, winning the Greek Cup Finals Top Scorer and Greek Cup Finals MVP in 1996. Yeah, he lifted the trophy too.

Years later, has inducted in the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2006, and Greek Hall of Fame in 2022. Now? Dominique Wilkins has joined hands with real estate fund, Roots, as an investor and partner.

“Roots is providing the opportunity for anyone to invest in real estate. I love Atlanta, and as long as the wealth gap keeps widening, generations of people are getting left behind. We can change that at Roots, and I feel like this might be the best team I’ve ever played on,” he said.

The whole journey has brought Wilkins’ net worth to an estimated $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. After his breathtaking dunks that earned him the iconic moniker and his massive impact, Wilkins has continued to add to his career.