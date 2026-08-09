Don Nelson Cause of Death: How Did the Hall of Famer Pass Away?

Don Nelson’s family confirmed the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer’s death on Sunday at age 86. But their statement did not disclose a cause of death. The most detailed account of what led to his passing has instead come from veteran NBA insider Peter Vecsey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before the official announcement, Vecsey posted on X that a Hall of Famer was gravely ill, without naming him out of respect for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Naismith Hall of Famer is in hospice following a series of strokes. Respecting the family I won’t reveal his identity. Prayers Squared!!” he wrote. At the time, the tweet drew speculation across NBA media but no confirmation of who it referred to.

Following the family’s announcement, Vecsey followed up with a second post confirming Nelson was the subject of his earlier tweet, and provided specific detail on the circumstances of his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bob Cousy turned 98 today. Don Nelson, 86, died in a Texas hospice following a series of strokes,” Vecsey wrote. “And Satch Sanders, 87, his mind as sharp as his padded elbows, told Wilt Chamberlain stories this morning on 90-year-old Sonny Hill’s Philadelphia radio show!!!”

According to Vecsey, Nelson had suffered a series of strokes before entering hospice care in Texas, where he ultimately passed away. The Nelson family’s own statement made no mention of the cause, saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family. Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories.”

As of now, Vecsey’s account remains the only detailed reporting on the circumstances of Nelson’s death, with no additional confirmation issued by the family or the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don Nelson won his first two of three career Coach of the Year awards with the Bucks, in 1983 and 1985.

Nelson coached the Golden State Warriors across two separate stints, the New York Knicks, and the Dallas Mavericks. He developed stars including Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, Steve Nash, and Dirk Nowitzki along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

His style of play, nicknamed “Nellie Ball,” influenced how the league approached spacing and pace for decades afterward, even as his teams were frequently criticized for their lack of defensive commitment. He retired from coaching in 2010 holding the record for most regular-season wins in NBA history, a mark broken by Gregg Popovich in March 2022.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church in Dallas, with an ashes ceremony in Maui for friends and family to be confirmed at a later date.