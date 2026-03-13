Donaldo Trump Admits Being in “More Dangerous Situation” for Kobe Bryant

In 1998, everything felt different. Donald Trump owned the Grand Hyatt hotel in New York long before he became the global leader he is today. During All-Star weekend, Kobe Bryant was in town recovering from a finger injury while Jayson Williams was rehabbing from a wrist surgery. In an elevator, the two crossed paths, and what unfolded became an unforgettable story. Tension, quick thinking, and a dash of chaos turned a simple encounter into a moment everyone would remember for years.

Recently, President Trump sat with Jake Paul for a conversation and shared the story of how he ended the possible fight between Bryant and Williams.

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“It wasn’t a fight—I was breaking up a fight, which sometimes is more dangerous than being in a fight. But now, I like Kobe,” Trump said. “Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine. But, yeah… I broke it up. Probably not a smart thing to do; historically, it’s never good to break up fights.”

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It’s wild to imagine the future Commander in Chief stepping in as a peacemaker among NBA stars… but he insists it really happened. Now, Kobe Bryant, as many have said, wasn’t the kind to back away from fights. Reports say that during the 1998 lockout, Bryant went into an altercation with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Shaquille O’Neal.

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Now, coming back to Donald Trump’s story. What truly happened inside the elevator of the Grand Hyatt?

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Kobe Bryant’s elevator incident with Jason Williams

Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman once revisited the bizarre episode. On the Ryan Russillo Podcast, the author of Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty recounted the unbelievable story in vivid detail.

Tension sparked when Williams greeted Bryant with attitude. Bryant responded calmly. However the brief exchange rubbed the veteran the wrong way. Pearlman explained that Williams followed an old-school code built on respect. Bryant’s relaxed reply irritated him. As a result, Williams lunged forward and threw a punch inside the elevator. Meanwhile, Trump stepped between the two towering players and managed to break up the chaos before things spiraled further.

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USA Today via Reuters Jan 8, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Later, the story gained even more intrigue. Bryant soon grew into a global icon. Meanwhile, Williams was in his sixth NBA season then, yet later faced major off-court trouble and served a 27-month prison sentence for aggravated assault. Therefore, the strange elevator clash remains one of basketball’s most bizarre off-court moments.

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One elevator ride turned into pure NBA folklore. Inside the Grand Hyatt, Kobe Bryant and Jayson Williams nearly sparked chaos. Yet, in a strange twist, Donald Trump stepped in as the unlikely referee. Meanwhile, Bryant’s legend only grew. Williams’ story took a darker turn. Therefore, the brief clash still echoes as one of basketball’s strangest off-court tales ever told.