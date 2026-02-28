“Don’t Have What I Have”: ‘Hurt’ Lakers Legend Makes Emotional Confession on Hall of Fame Snub

(William Wilson Lewis III/Riverside Press-Enterprise, file)
SCNG reporter Kyle Goon in Long Beach on Tuesday, August. 21, 2018. (Photo by
Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)
By KYLE GOON | kgoon@scng.com
UPDATED: February 10, 2021 at 2:44 PM PST
Most everybody picked up a quarantine hobby. Robert Horry has a few.
He’s got his day job as a commentator for Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN, but at
the end of the semester, something awaits Horry: his college degree. He played
at Alabama for four years, but he had six credits to finish before earning his
degree in human environmental sciences.
Horry, 50, still has some career ambitions, and one of them potentially could be
to coach at the college level. College coaches need degrees. So at the moment,
he’s taking courses on finance and leadership.
“You would think I know everything about being a leader from my sports career,”
Horry chuckled warmly. “It’s a lot of technical terms.”
What Big Shot Bob knows about winning could fill its own curriculum. The
50-year-old remains one of the winningest players of all time, the owner of
seven championship rings across three franchises (last year, LeBron James and
Danny Green became the third and fourth members of that very exclusive three
franchise club). Lakers fans remember him best as a key piece of the three-peat
era, and of course one of the best-known clutch shooters in NBA history
This leads to his other new pursuit during the pandemic: Why shouldn’t this guy
have his own podcast?
The idea struck him during an episode of “Road Trippin’” with Richard Jefferson,
Channing Frye and Allie Clifton – he could do this himself. So Horry now has
started the “Big Shot Bob Podcast with Robert Horry,” which includes a guest
list of some of Horry’s friends: Rick Fox, Vernon Maxwell, Steve Kerr, Ty Lue
and, of course, Shaquille O’Neal.
It should be noted that the tone of the podcast in its early episodes is, to put
it mildly, “jocular.” In the debut episode with Shaq, there is a distressingly
ribald tale of locker room hijinks – which is not always the tone that Horry
says he’ll strike, but the podcast will definitely veer toward laughs rather
than deeply serious conversation topics. One of his early episodes features a
long discourse on LeBron’s exchange with “Courtside Karen.”
“I know it’s a million podcasts out there; mine will be more of a personal touch
with the people I know, my friends,” he said. “I’ll be talking to people to get
inside stuff, tell stories. Sometimes you just need a lighter side.”
But Horry is always available to talk ball – which is why I asked him to run
down a list of Lakers’ role players with his analysis of how they’re doing in
the season so far and what advice he would give them (as the Ultimate Role
Player in NBA history).
This time, he’s doing the teaching:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: “I’m proud of KCP, because he took a lot of flack. A
lot of people were saying, ‘Oh, he’s just here because he has the same agent as
LeBron.’ He was able to weather the storm and build that mindset to knock down
threes. It’s funny because it’s different for guys like that. LeBron and A.D.
can have three bad games and people will say, ‘They’ll come around.’ But when
you’re a role player, you can’t have one bad game because then people will be
talking about it.
“When you don’t touch the ball as much, it’s hard to get a rhythm. And once
somebody like KCP has success, everybody expects that to be a constant. One
night he’s gonna have one of those nights where he hits a lot of shots, but not
every night. You have to have very thick skin when you’re not the top dog. If
people doubt you, you gotta ignore them. What you gotta worry about is if your
teammates are looking at you side-eyed.”
Kyle Kuzma: “I’m happy for him now. It’s like he’s settled into his role. I
think Magic (Johnson) put a lot of pressure on him after they drafted him, and I
think Kuz put all that pressure on himself and thought that he had to do it by
his scoring, by making a whole lotta points. Sometimes you gotta let a guy
settle in. Look at the way he’s rebounding – he’s a rebounding machine. He’s
just out there playing basketball and looks more relaxed, like he doesn’t have
to prove anything to anybody.”
Alex Caruso: “He’s just a smart player, a hustle guy. For me in my career, it
was all about those former relationships, and you see the way he plays with
LeBron, A.D. and Trezz very well. If you want to be a successful basketball
player; you’ve got to know the options. I think he can see the game very well
and can see the outcomes of plays. We always talk about LeBron’s ability to see
the game before it unfolds, and I think it’s the same for AC Fresh. He’s able to
analyze and understand what needs to happen at all moments of the game.”
Wesley Matthews: “People are gonna evaluate all guys on a team like this
harshly. Sometimes it’s hard to get that rhythm. You’ll have a good game, then
have a bad game. When a team defines your roles as, ‘Oh, you’re our 3-point
shooter,’ you can see a guy like Wes puts so much pressure on yourself to shoot
a three. They do it differently with (Talen Horton-Tucker), like, ‘Just go be
you,’ and he’s able to do different things. …
“For me; I always looked at (coming off the bench ) as more rest, and you can
step back and analyze the game. Not a lot of players have a million moves; they
stick to what they’re good at. I would watch a guy and his moves and think about
what I could do when I got in the game. It was different for me, because I knew
what my minutes would be and I could play better coming off the bench and bring
the team what was needed. For Wesley, it’s interesting because the game has
changed a little and more guys have off-the-dribble game and a really good
spot-up game. He’s gonna have to make sure he stays ready. With injuries being
so prominent in the league, you can’t worry about not getting minutes on a given
night.”
Montrezl Harrell: “The potential is no doubt there for him to do more. If you
watch the Clippers play, Lou Will is missing Trezz big time right now because
those two worked so well. Trezz set good picks, rolled to the basket, and it
left the defense in shambles. The Lakers are finally learning to look for him on
the block and on the roll. They didn’t have much training camp and when guys are
used to doing something a certain way, you kind of forget about (other ways) or
don’t realize it. But you can see Trezz is having fun. I’m enjoying the guy,
even if his points are down.”
Talen Horton-Tucker: “It’s just to be consistent for him. It’s gonna boil down
to if the Lakers are comfortable putting him on guys defensively. That, for me,
is the key. … They couldn’t care less on the offensive end because he’s not the
primary target. But if he can keep his defensive intensity, he’ll keep his
minutes. There’s no reason not to give him minutes. Watch him and Trezz. Him and
Kuz, they look for Trezz, and they’re getting dunks and quick buckets. They’re
good offensively. It’s all gonna boil down to the defensive end for Talen.”
Home at last
The 27-year-old team owner – I spoke to Dennis Schröder about the basketball
team in Germany that he played for and now owns, and what his goals are to
develop talent in his native country.
Nearly Thunder-struck – The Lakers were pushed to OT by a short-handed Thunder
group.
A.D. misses game with Achilles issue – The Lakers say it’s nothing to worry
about, but a report indicated it has been bothering Davis for a while.
Staying ready – Wesley Matthews’ patience paid off in his big game against OKC.
Pistoned to the limit – Another double-OT game against the Pistons caught the
Lakers looking flat-footed.
Slow and unsteady? – The Lakers have played with a slow pace that crawls in the
fourth quarter.
Not playing with Gas(ol) – The veteran center hasn’t been scoring much, which
Frank Vogel said isn’t an issue at the moment.
Defense-first – The rotation changes have emphasized how defensively versatile
the Lakers can be.
Winning a laugher against the Joker – The Lakers’ offense crashed like a tidal
wave in the second half against an overwhelmed Denver.
All-Star excitement flatlining – LeBron doesn’t much want to play in an All-Star
Game this season.
A Dudley tell-all – Jared Dudley wrote a book about the bubble, and the sauciest
part lashed out at Paul George.
