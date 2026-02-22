“Don’t Know How to Play Basketball”: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Makes Feelings Clear on Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks were set to take on the Houston Rockets tonight in the marquee game, but during the pre-broadcast, one player caught all the attention. On tonight’s Inside the NBA, featuring NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and his perceived deficiencies became the topic of conversation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m going to be very careful how I phrase this,” Barkley told his cohosts. “[Towns] don’t know how to play basketball… He’s a terrific seven-foot shooter… The matchup dictates whether you shoot threes or you go post up. When he got a little guy on him, there’s no need to shoot threes. When you got a big guy on you, if they’re going to play Joel Embiid on you, take him outside.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hall of Famer made it clear he wasn’t questioning Towns’ talent, but his choices and his approach to the game. Towns, while a prolific shooter at his position, doesn’t use his larger size to get easier shots closer to the rim, especially against smaller defenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

To explain his point, Barkley pointed to Nikola Jokic, perhaps the best example of a big man who knows how to attack based on his matchup. The multiple-time MVP has added consistent three-point shooting to his game over the last few years, and this season, has extremely high efficiency as a result of exploiting mismatches.

“Joker’s the best I’ve seen at doing it,” Barkley explained. “He don’t never let no little guy guard him. He don’t shoot threes. Now, he’ll shoot a three when he has a big guy guarding him, but when they put one of them little munchkins on him, he take him down low and just punish them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Shaquille O’Neal’s Comments Show Difference Between Old Standard and Modern Reality for Bigs

Shaquille O’Neal has often viewed himself as a mouthpiece for legendary NBA centers, especially when speaking to younger players. Now, addressing Karl-Anthony Towns, he didn’t hold back on a playing style that he didn’t agree with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I would say this to his face if I was his teammate, he’s playing soft,” O’Neal said. “You’re going to have to decide who you want to be inside or outside. But whatever you decide, you have to be consistent. You can’t say I’m the greatest big man shooter and play like you’ve been playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Towns is having a down year this season, averaging a career-worst 46.7% from the field, averaging just 19.8 points, the lowest since his rookie year. To make things worse, his primary weapon, the three-pointer, has fallen significantly, with him connecting on just 34.9% of them. That’s the lowest figure since his rookie year.

All of his recent offensive issues, combined with his historically poor defense at the center position, have led to a truly disappointing season for the Knicks, who entered the season looking to contend for the championship. O’Neal concluded his statement with a few simple words:

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a big aspiration for the Knicks, and you’re playing soft. S-O-F capital T.”

Towns has endured ‘softness’ labels throughout his career, which have only amplified Barkley and Shaq’s barbs. In early 2026, Celtics legend Paul Pierce trolled Towns after a dismal Knicks outing – 6 points, 6 turnovers vs. Detroit.

Earlier roots trace to 2018, when Jimmy Butler exploded in Timberwolves practice, blasting Towns as ‘soft’ amid trade demands, a tag insiders say persists despite his skills. These echoes make the legends’ words feel like the latest chapter in a decade-long narrative.