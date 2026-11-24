Victor Wembanyama didn’t name anyone in his latest comment about stat-padding. And it added an unexpected edge to the MVP race. Notably, his reference to his NBA peers quickly drew attention to Luka Doncic. The superstar guard, on the other hand, has been putting up enormous scoring numbers for the Lakers. While the pot boiled, someone needed to stir it. Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert has now stepped into the debate.

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He warned Wembanyama about what could happen if he kept provoking the Slovenian superstar.

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It all began with Wembanyama’s remark after his 50-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wemby had joked, “Unlike many of my peers, I’m not very good at stat-padding.” Interestingly, he clarified whom he was referring to. Or he cleared up who he didn’t intend to mention.

Speaking to the press, Wemby said that he looked up to greats such as LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, who do not overthink scoring milestones.

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Shumpert didn’t seem convinced that the comment would go unnoticed by Luka Doncic. On his show, Shump Street Pod, when co-host Ahrii suggested Wembanyama was simply describing his own approach to scoring, Shumpert questioned whether the Spurs star understood the offensive burden Luka carries.

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“Does he know that Luka’s averaging 40? Yeah. And shooting in the high 40 clip? What the f**k stat-padding is that? I’m confused,” Shumpert said.

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He argued that the Lakers need Doncic to produce at that level to remain competitive, adding that he could not understand how the guard’s scoring could be dismissed as stat padding.

Shumpert then delivered his warning directly to Wembanyama:

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“Hey, Wemby, it’s cute. Don’t poke that bear. I’m letting you know now he might stat pad for 60 n*a. As a matter of fact, Wemby go at him, I want to see the 60, I want a 100.”

The former New York Knicks guard also used a military analogy to explain why Luka Doncic should not be expected to limit his offensive arsenal.

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“If Luka is my soldier, he has an extended clip with a scope and a light, with a long barrel, a heavy stock. You see what I’m saying? A strap that he carrying across, a bag with more ammo. His bag don’t even have the other stuff. Like y’all ni**as carrying grenades, and he don’t got none of that. He got all bullets to work this gun.”

The numbers provide some context for Shumpert’s argument.

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Luka Doncic is averaging 37.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field. Wembanyama, meanwhile, is putting up 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocks on 54.1% shooting.

Both the Lakers and Spurs are 14–3, making their stars central figures in the early MVP conversation.

Wembanyama’s 50-point outing against New Orleans was his second such performance this season. He finished with five blocks and four steals, shooting 20-of-29 from the field in San Antonio’s 114–91 win. The Spurs center did acknowledge hunting his milestone late in the game, but his follow-up comments made clear that he considers Luka Doncic among the players he admires.

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For now, outside interpretation is largely fuelling the perceived rivalry rather than a direct exchange between the two stars.

But Shumpert has made his preference clear: he wants Wembanyama to keep talking if it means Doncic responds with an even bigger scoring night.