“Don’t Think You Can Argue”: Lakers Legend James Worthy Clarifies LeBron James’ Statue Debate

When LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record in February 2023, the historic moment started a conversation that went beyond the record books. As fans celebrated one of basketball’s greatest achievements, the attention shifted to LeBron’s place in Lakers history and whether his accomplishments in purple and gold would eventually earn him a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. Three years later, following his departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, that debate has only intensified.

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Former Lakers star James Worthy at Derek Fisher’s Be Better Foundation golf outing made his stance clear. While opinions remain divided over whether LeBron’s eight-year stint in Los Angeles is enough to earn him the franchise’s highest honor, the Hall of Famer believes that the argument is stronger than many critics admit.

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“I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron, who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, I don’t think you can argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles,” Worthy said per TMZ Sports.

Worthy’s comments come following James’ move to Philadelphia, with fans revisiting what the four-time NBA champion accomplished during his time in Los Angeles. For Worthy, the combination of the scoring record, the 2020 championship, and LeBron’s overall greatness outweighs the critics.

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Imago May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) makes a layup against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

LeBron arrived in 2018 and helped end the Lakers’ postseason drought before leading the franchise to the 2020 NBA championship. He also became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while wearing a Lakers uniform and won the inaugural NBA Cup with the team.

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But not everyone agrees. Former Lakers guard Byron Scott argued that LeBron James has not yet done enough to deserve a statue, pointing to the franchise’s history of legends with multiple championships and longer tenures.

“No, no statue. One championship in six, seven years — I don’t know how many years he’s been in L.A. right now, but I think if he gets another one then he has a chance,” said Scott, per TMZ. “But right now, if you look at the players that have statues in front of the Crypto.com, these are long lifers. They’ve been with the Lakers for almost their entire career, and they’ve had multiple championships.”

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Scott’s comments highlight the precedent that Lakers statues have gone to players like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul‑Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal, icons with long tenures and multiple titles.

However, former Laker Danny Green recently argued that denying LeBron a statue would be “disrespectful,” while Paul Pierce also said he believes the Lakers icon will eventually receive one because of his championship and historic accomplishments in Los Angeles.

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The discussion has become even louder since the four-time MVP announced his decision to leave Los Angeles for the 76ers after eight seasons. His departure marked the end of an era that included one NBA title, multiple All-NBA campaigns and one of the league’s most iconic individual milestones.

Whether the Lakers give him a statue remains unknown, as the franchise has made no official announcement. But if James Worthy’s opinion carries any weight, his championship, record-breaking scoring feat and overall greatness have already given him a compelling case that, in Worthy’s words, “I don’t think you can argue.”

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Former Lakers Teammate Shares His Take on the LeBron-Lakers Statue Debate

Former teammate Austin Reaves gave his take on the debate if LeBron James deserves a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.

“He came to LA at a time where wasn’t having much success and 2-3 years put a banner in the rafters, so why not? In my opinion, he’s the greatest player to ever play the game.”

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LeBron announced that he had signed a two-year, $8 million veteran minimum contract with a player option for the second season with the Sixers. The contract was a massive financial sacrifice compared to what he could have earned elsewhere.

In his announcement, LeBron explained exactly what drove the decision, saying: “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

The Lakers have not announced any statue plans. Traditionally, statues are unveiled years after retirement, honoring players who defined eras of success. LeBron’s case is complicated: he delivered a championship, broke the league’s most iconic record, and won the inaugural NBA Cup, but he also left after eight seasons, joining Philadelphia on a two‑year veteran minimum deal.

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The league’s record scorer described the move as his “last decision,” signaling that Philadelphia will likely be the final stop of his NBA career. Now only time will tell if Worthy’s verdict comes true or not.