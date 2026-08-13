Draymond Green Schools Monta Ellis on Winning Championships After Stephen Curry Remark

Monta Ellis may not have expected his bold claim to ignite such a storm across the NBA. But it did. Jeff Teague quickly challenged the former Golden State Warriors star, further intensifying the debate. The story went beyond Ellis and Stephen Curry, as Damian Lillard’s name entered the frame. Then Draymond Green walked in, offering his perspective and bringing much-needed clarity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If you switch me and Steph out with the team that won championships, it’d be the same thing,” Ellis recently claimed. Following this, Jeff Teague clapped back, saying, “If you switched out Steph and Dame on the championship teams, you probably get the same results.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, winning a championship doesn’t work on this switch or plug-and-play philosophy. That is exactly what Green tried explaining throughout this particular segment on The Draymond Green Show.

“You don’t win championships by, ‘Oh man, move this player.’ Because there’s so much more that goes into it. It’s not just the basketball. It’s the makeup of the person. How does that guy lead?” the Warriors veteran pointed out. “How does the organization then fall into place with that guy being the face of the organization? It’s so many other things that go into it other than just once you step out there and lace the shoes up and go play the basketball game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green believes Monta Ellis and Jeff Teague are overlooking the deeper ingredients behind a championship. A player swap cannot recreate everything that made Golden State successful. Stephen Curry brought a certain presence to the locker room and the court. His leadership helped shape the team’s identity. Those qualities matter when chasing a title.

Moreover, Green feels championships are built through daily habits and trust. The way a player leads, prepares, and carries himself can influence an entire group. That makes these hypothetical swaps difficult to judge. Changing one star could alter the team’s chemistry, leadership, and culture. Therefore, the comparison makes little sense to Draymond.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “Also, I think it also takes away what Steph Curry is as a leader, right? Like, who he is as a leader. I think it also takes away from that. So, I just don’t love these statements in general because it’s a false sense of what winning a championship actually requires.”

Now, since the debate is in full bloom, let’s analyze if Ellis could’ve won four rings with the Warriors like Curry did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monta Ellis could create his own shot, but Curry offered far more versatility. His movement alone pulled defenders away from teammates. He could shoot, facilitate, and manipulate spacing without dominating the ball. That blend perfectly complemented Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Their chemistry became a major part of the Dubs’ 4-ring success.

But once Bob Myers took charge as the GM in 2012, he traded Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks for Andrew Bogut, signaling Curry’s rise. The gamble paid off spectacularly. Curry became a two-time MVP and helped Golden State reach 6 Finals, winning 4 championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, maybe, in a parallel universe, switching Monta Ellis for Stephen Curry can be fruitful. But for now, we have to deal with the fact that Steph is the heart and soul of the Warriors franchise and fandom for his role in raising 4 banners in the rafters.