“Drives Me Crazy”: Charles Barkley Says Golf Fans Deserve to Get Hit if They’re Not Watching

When basketball legends embrace golf, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry usually dominate the conversation. Yet Charles Barkley belongs in that company just as much. He picked up the game in the 1980s and never looked back, becoming a familiar face at events like the American Century Championship. Even after decades on the course and countless pro-am appearances, one thing still gets the 63-year-old Hall of Famer genuinely nervous, but also upsets him.

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He appeared on the Proving Grounds Podcast and said, “I get nervous when these people have their damn head right over the damn ropes. When the pro hits, they can lean all over. But when those hackers are out there like, ‘Yeah, man. You better get your a** back.’ You better get your a** back.”

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Spectators standing 270 to 310 yards from the tee, along the sides of the fairway, are in a dangerous spot. If a golfer mishits a drive, the ball can strike them. He believes tournament organizers should rope off those areas because golf balls can hit spectators standing there in the head.

“I hate to be rude and inappropriate. Those people should get hit because if you’re not watching, what the hell are you doing on the golf course?” Charles Barkley added. “I know that’s rude and inappropriate, but what were you watching? You see them getting ready to tee off. What exactly were you doing? ‘Hey, honey. Hey, can I have some of your ice cream?'”

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Chuck went on, “They’re teeing off back there. You should pay attention until the ball hits the ground. It drives me crazy. I’m like, ‘What were they watching?'” Well, Barkley’s logic is simple: spectators should not stand close to the rope.

Seeing them makes the NBA legend nervous, especially during amateur rounds where errant shots are more common. Fans should stay alert instead of getting distracted while players tee off. In his view, anyone watching golf should pay attention to the ball, because failing to do so creates unnecessary danger.

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Now, you might have noticed how golf has gained more popularity over the years. Among pro-athletes, the sport has turned into the ultimate leisure. Charles Barkley, who has been playing golf for years, understands why.

Charles Barkley explains golf’s place among pro-athletes

Golf has evolved among professional athletes. Earlier, many stars took up the sport only after retirement. Now, players across football, basketball, hockey, and other sports are embracing it during their playing careers, making it a popular hobby.

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“Well, a couple reasons. Number one, when you get old, there’s not a lot you can do, right? You can’t play basketball. You definitely can’t play football,” Barkley said. He added, “You definitely can’t play baseball. But golf, man, is always a challenge. You’re always playing with three of your good friends.”

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Chuck believes many younger athletes become hooked on golf once they give it a chance. He enjoys seeing that shift. He also believes the sport gives retired and active athletes a reason to stay active, socialize with friends, and avoid sitting at home with nothing to do. Then he shared his observations on Michael Jordan’s retirement.

“I remember Michael Jordan the first time he retired. He says, and everybody said the same thing, ‘Well, I got all this money. I’m just going to chill, enjoy the rest of my life,'” he shared. “I said, ‘That’s great the first month. It’s great the second month. After that, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m bored as hell.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, man, we know you’re going to be bored as hell.’ There’s not a lot you can do.”

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Charles Barkley feels active and retired players look up to golf because after a certain age, they cannot play any other sport. Especially not pickleball. The NBA HoFer’s dislike for pickleball isn’t a secret. Therefore, despite his particular issues with golf watchers, he understands why people seek the game.