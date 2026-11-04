“Drop the Tough Act and Just Be a Troll”: Matt Barnes Rips Dillon Brooks for Backing Down From Draymond Green

Dillon the Villain is the moniker. But is he really that? Matt Barnes has made a serious analogy. Dillon Brooks has built his NBA identity around confrontation. The Phoenix Suns forward talks, gets physical, and rarely shies away from becoming the opponent everyone loves to dislike. But when he rushed toward Draymond Green in the recent scuffle, it raised a question:

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Does Brooks’ tough-guy reputation hold up when the other player is just as willing to escalate?

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“I kind of always wanted to see what Dillon Brooks would do when he ran up on someone he knows that’s with the sh*t. And he showed me right there he ain’t gonna do sh*t,” Matt Barnes said, speaking on his podcast, All The Smoke.

The former NBA forward questioned what happened when Green turned toward Brooks and challenged his image.

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“I think he needs to drop the tough act and just be a troll, because he showed right there that tough shit ain’t for him. ‘Cause he had a chance. He had a run at him, and Draymond turned around and saw red instantly. I think he might have seen the light skin and thought it was Jordan Poole for a second, but Dillon Brooks didn’t want no problems with Draymond.”

Barnes also argued that Brooks would have been on the receiving end of a fight had the confrontation continued. Still, he acknowledged his scoring production and importance to Phoenix, calling him a good agitator.

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“He would have got hands put on him. As I said, I think he’s really good at what he does. He’s, you know, he’s an agitator, but I think, like, what I don’t like about that kind of stuff is when you pick and choose who to be tough against. Like, if you’re gonna be tough, and about that sh*t, you gotta be tough about that sh*t with everyone. You know what I mean? So we got to remove the tough label now and just go back to troll. He’s good at trolling, but respect. He had a career-high in points last year; I think he averaged about 20, a big piece for Phoenix, but definitely let’s take the tough label away and just label him as a troll.”

The incident began after Green threw down Suns big man Khaman Maluach early in the third quarter. Dillon Brooks rushed from behind to confront Green. In the way, he ran in; it indeed felt like the duo would throw punches.

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But the situation didn’t escalate further; officials and teammates separated Green as he grabbed Brooks’ jersey.

Upon review, the exchange drew a technical foul for Brooks and an ejection for Green. It added another chapter to a matchup that has rarely lacked friction, particularly given Brooks’ history with the Warriors.

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His run-ins with the Warriors have included more than verbal exchanges.

During the 2022 playoff series between the Grizzlies and the Warriors, Dillon Brooks was ejected after a flagrant foul on Gary Payton II that fractured the guard’s elbow.

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He also drew attention for striking Stephen Curry in the midsection during a regular-season game. Those moments, alongside his repeated trash-talk exchanges with Klay Thompson, helped make Brooks one of the most recognizable antagonists in the Dubs world.

That history makes Barnes’ reaction more than a generic assessment of one heated sequence.

Brooks has often been willing to initiate contact, challenge opponents and make himself part of the story. His approach can unsettle opponents, but it also invites them to respond. Green was not an opponent likely to let the moment pass quietly.

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Dillon Brooks is unlikely to stop provoking opponents, nor does he need to. His value comes partly from making games uncomfortable. But the Draymond Green confrontation has given critics fresh material, and Barnes has made his position clear: keep the trolling, lose the tough-guy branding.