“Dummy”: Ron Harper Reacts to Critic Questioning Son Dylan Harper’s Spurs Role Amid 12-Game Win Streak

Silencing trade rumors and putting critics on notice, Ron Harper has made his support for his son abundantly clear. Dylan Harper has steadily carved out his place in the San Antonio Spurs’ three-guard lineup, becoming an important piece of the team’s remarkable 12-game winning streak. Yet, despite his growing contributions to the Spurs’ success, the sophomore guard has continued to face questions about his role and fit within the rotation. But when one critic questioned his place in the lineup, his father wasn’t having any of it.

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De’Aaron Fox missed the game against the Utah Jazz due to left hip tightness. Despite his absence, the Spurs managed to pull out a 110–102 victory in Salt Lake City, behind a strong fourth-quarter performance from rookie Dylan Harper. This extends the Spurs’ win streak to 12 games in a row this season, after losing the first two games. But Sports Analyst Tyler Glasscock was not entirely impressed with the 20-year-old guard, questioning his role with the team.

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“Dylan Harper still isn’t ready to run an offense full time. Spurs miss De’Aaron Fox.”

The post had 30k views, and it reached Ron Harper’s timeline. The 5x NBA champion who saw the post made his feelings abundantly clear on X.

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“No one player runs a offense dummy.”

In Fox’s absence, it was Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle who had more opportunity to dictate the game. The duo accounted for 5 of the team’s 12 turnovers while generating 13 assists. Nine of them came from Castle, so the analyst’s post was not entirely wrong. He further clarified after Ron Harper’s reply.

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Stating multiple times that he meant no disrespect to Dylan Harper, but he viewed him as better scorer than an initiator. “But he is not a true point guard yet who knows how to run an offense. Can score the hell out of it though.”

But Ron Harper was not happy with the explanation and replied bluntly.

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“You never played right?”

Instead of getting into another debate between Fox and his son, the NBA legend praises the veteran guard and the franchise for showing faith in his son.

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“I’m happy that he’s with a first class organization and great teammates that cheer for each other you never know who’s gonna help you win in sports… and Fox is teaching them all on how to become a pro player.”

It’s true that Dylan Harper is a score-first combo guard whose playmaking is fueled by his rim pressure. Because he finishes at an elite rate around the rim (he’s shooting an eye-popping 82.3% from 0-3 feet away), opposing defenses are forced to send help. This leads to his kick-out and dump-off passes. However, Ron Harper’s response also highlights that his son can take over true point guard duties when needed.

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This season, Dylan Harper has already recorded a season-high 10 assists with zero turnovers in a win over the Chicago Bulls, just a few days ago. The Spurs guard also posted 8-assist performances in two separate games against the Utah Jazz. Tonight, he had four assists as Castle largely handled ball distribution.

Meanwhile, Ron Harper’s son excelled in scoring as San Antonio needed it. Victor Wembanyama had 26 points, but 21 of those came in the opening half. The French phenom even contributed with 10 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks, but the Jazz limited him by turning to Mo Bamba.

He led Utah with 26 points while going 6-of-6 from the 3-point range. Apart from Wemby, Castle dropped 20 points, and last year’s Sixth Man of the Year, Keldon Johnson, contributed with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals. Despite that, the Spurs trailed much of the fourth quarter until Dylan Harper took over.

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The 20-year-old finished with a game-high 31 points, and importantly, 18 of those were scored in the final quarter. His crucial three-pointer helped Spurs tie the contest with 3:18 remaining. Then Ron Harper’s son iced two free throws to seal the eight-point win.

That’s why the former NBA champion is not worried about his son’s development. This season, Dylan Harper has mainly relied on scoring to help his team. But previous performance against the Jazz and Bulls suggest the 20-year-old has a lot to offer.