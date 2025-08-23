Dwight Howard & Amy Luciani’s Alleged Secret Unveiled as Reports Surfaces

The Dwight Howard roller-coaster is building up to a loop-de-loop. First, he elopes with Amy Luciani, then there are immediate rumors of trouble in paradise, she shows signs of them together, Howard talks about their marriage, and then the divorce bombshell. Between it all, Tasha K has been the first to report any new development, including details inside the divorce filings by Luciani. Now, Tasha K has a new revelation about the Howard and Luciani drama.

According to Tasha K, Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani reconciled (though no confirmation on the divorce proceedings being called off). The apparent evidence of their reconciliation was a date.

Howard and Luciani were reportedly spotted at the Randevoo Restaurant Lounge, an Atlanta hotspot, on Friday (August 22) night. Sources told Tasha K, “Amy Luciani & Dwight Howard [are] still going strong,” since news of their dinner together.

After six months of marriage, the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star filed for divorce in July, shortly after Howard was gushing about married life on a podcast. Tasha K found and disclosed copies of the divorce filings that stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

In the same filings, it was revealed that Luciani had apparently moved out of the home she shared with Howard. Luciani’s social media behavior amid it, and Howard focusing on BIG3, along with some odd comments here and there, didn’t indicate these two were trying to make it work.

So this little update, whether true or not, comes as a shocker. Given all the recent developments.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani present a different narrative

The Hall of Fame has Dwight Howard more occupied than anything. While competing in the BIG3 (and missing a playoff berth), the official presenters were announced, with Shaquille O’Neal conspicuous in his absence. However, while attending the BIG3 playoffs in Dallas, Shaq confirmed he will be attending the September 6 ceremony. Howard has since made several social media posts about the 4x champion being presented despite the official lineup.

In contrast, he’s not spoken much about his personal life – especially his divorce. Back in July, he was reluctant to talk about his wife on air, although he showed no indication of the split rumors being true.

When The Shade Room broke the news of the divorce, Amy Luciani reluctantly confirmed its true in a single Story. Royce Reed, Howard’s ex, who was on a social media campaign against him, even briefly commented on it. In divorce documents obtained by Tasha K, Luciani was reportedly seeking half of Howard’s assets accumulated over an 18-year NBA career, estimated at $120 million. Luciani also alleged that Howard refused to sign a prenup.

The rapper, whose real name is Amber Rose, still goes by Amber Rose Howard on Instagram. Luciani deleted posts with Howard on her social media long before the divorce news. She was on a social media detox for her mental health prior to the separation, yet briefly came on Instagram to tell fans that she hated feeding into the negative narratives about the Orlando Magic star.

“I stopped posting him because I could see if it was like people saying negative things about him,” Amy explained. “But y’all going out y’all way and y’all adding my husband, y’all gonna at him to disrespect him on my page? We’re not gonna do it. So I thought I was gonna be one of them girls who can showcase like her.”

Despite their public statements just before the divorce filings, there have been too many twists and turns in their relationship. And now, their divorce too. If these two are really reconciling, we’d have to hear from them to know for sure.