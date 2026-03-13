Dwight Howard Faces $40,702 Lawsuit From Ex-Employee Amid Divorce Saga- Report

Amidst a series of calls to the authorities and an ongoing divorce drama, more trouble has found Dwight Howard. The Orlando Magic legend’s life off the NBA court has taken a sharp turn for the worse. What now follows him is a big lawsuit from a former employee, per TMZ Sports.

A person claiming to be the former assistant earlier filed a lawsuit against the ex-NBA champion. He accused him of causing emotional distress and withholding wages.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Terrence Hudson says he worked closely with Dwight Howard and Amber Howard in several roles at once. According to court documents, he served as a home security guard, domestic manager, and Dwight’s personal assistant between June 25, 2025, and October 8, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that time, Hudson claims the job came with a weekly promise of $2,000. However, he says the payments arrived irregularly and totaled only $8,137.54 across the entire stretch.

Meanwhile, Hudson states that he later sent Dwight Howard a certified letter requesting the remaining wages. However, the filing states that Dwight declined the request. As a result, Hudson now seeks $40,702.06 in total. The amount includes $30,702.06 in alleged unpaid wages and another $10,000 tied to emotional distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ further reports that it contacted representatives for the ex-Lakers big man, though they have not responded so far. Hudson also told the outlet he has not spoken with either Amber Howard or Dwight since filing the lawsuit.

Interestingly, court action involving staff pay has surfaced before. Back in 2020, two former female employees filed a case seeking $50,000 each for unpaid wages and damages. The court later dismissed that matter in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Dwight Howard has also taken legal steps to end his marriage with Amber Howard, who many recognize as Amy Luciani. In court documents, Dwight stated that the relationship is irretrievably broken. He also noted there is no hope of reconciliation between them.

Meanwhile, their timeline has been anything but simple. The couple married in January 2025. Later, Dwight filed for divorce in June 2025, and Amber followed with her own filing in July 2025. However, the court later dismissed both petitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, TMZ also reported a series of calls to the authorities on two different occasions by both Dwight and Amber. The former needed help with an alleged theft in his house. Meanwhile, Howard reportedly locked the other one out of the house, leaving her in need of help.

Amber and Dwight Howard called the cops

TMZ informed that Amy Luciani called 911 as her husband allegedly locked her out of the house. She said, “Well, what’s going on is my husband, this will be the third time, whenever he gets upset, he locks me out of our estate. We live in a 35,000 sq. ft. big home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, “Anytime he gets upset with me, I come home, and the gate’s locked. He just did it again…He took it out on me, and he went all ballistic. I come home, I try to go back in the gate, but he changed the gate code again.”

Amber said she had already warned Dwight Howard about locking her outside their home. She stated that police previously visited the property and informed him that it was illegal to shut his wife out beyond the gate. Yet, Amber said Dwight changed the gate code again. As a result, she walked through the woods and pushed through a side gate in the rain to get inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, an incident from March 7 forced Dwight to call the cops. The 40-year-old told authorities that a female, identified by the outlet as allegedly his wife, left his Georgia mansion with several personal belongings. He said the items included jewelry, his wedding band, and even his phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, newly obtained 911 audio captured Howard reporting the situation, adding that the person drove away in a gray Camaro. However, he explained he had stepped out to pick up his child when it happened.

Therefore, Dwight Howard’s personal life has seemingly turned upside down. A series of claims, blame, and accusations follow him around. And a new $40,702 lawsuit is breaking on his neck. With the ongoing divorce saga, everything seems tumultuous right now.