Dwight Howard Gives Kawhi Leonard Heads Up About Asia Tour After Yang Hansen Conversation

Asian basketball is no longer just a side story in the NBA—it’s becoming part of the main headline. From Rui Hachimura repping Japan with the Lakers to Yuta Watanabe making waves, and young Filipino-American star Jalen Green, now suiting up for the Suns, the influence is growing fast. The league’s global game is turning even more East, and honestly, it’s exciting. And now? Two former NBA Finals MVPs—Kawhi Leonard and Dwight Howard—might just be eyeing Asia not as a stopover, but as the next big stage.

Kawhi Leonard recently hopped on a video call with Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen. With Kawhi set to visit China this offseason, it made perfect sense to connect with the Shandong-born Yang, who even gave him a quick crash course in Mandarin trash talk. Dubbed the “Chinese Jokic,” Yang has been turning heads since his Summer League breakout, after being drafted by Memphis and traded to Portland. Their friendly exchange made its way to X—and that’s when Dwight Howard joined the conversation, adding his stamp of approval.

If there’s anyone who knows how much Asia loves hoops, it’s Dwight Howard. He reposted the video of Kawhi Leonard and Yang Hansen’s call, along with Kawhi’s Asia tour poster from a few days ago. So, acting as the ultimate wingman for Asian basketball, Dwight Howard jumped in with full heart and hype.

“CMON 👀 I’m telling you the fans in Asia love basketball & doing things tours mean so much to them going to bring a whole lot of smiles & LAUGHS 🤣🔥” he wrote—and honestly, who’s going to argue with that?

Kawhi Leonard made a surprise announcement on Tuesday—he’s planning to tour Asia in 2025. While he hasn’t shared exact dates or cities just yet, he noted that those details will be revealed soon. Kawhi last visited China back in 2017 as a member of the Spurs, where he worked with young talent at ‘The NBA Academy Zhejiang’. Now, following a big offseason for the Clippers, he’s gearing up to reconnect with fans across Asia once again.

Dwight Howard’s second act is all about Asia

Dwight Howard isn’t just a former NBA star doing overseas cameos; he’s gone all in on Asian basketball. After wrapping up a legendary NBA career that included an eight-time All-Star run and a championship with the Lakers, Howard took his talents to Taiwan in 2022, signing with the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League. And he didn’t just show up—he exploded. In his debut game, he dropped 38 points, 25 rebounds, and 9 assists, instantly going viral and turning heads across the basketball world. His presence brought unprecedented attention to the Taiwanese league, packing arenas and putting the local game in the global spotlight.

But Dwight wasn’t done. In 2024, he took on a bigger role, not just as a player but as a builder of the sport. He officially became the co-owner of the Taiwan Mustangs, a team competing in the newly launched Taiwan ASEAN Tournament (TAT). This isn’t just another league; it’s a regional movement.

The TAT is a professional basketball tournament that brings together teams from Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines to elevate the level of competition across Southeast Asia. Howard’s ownership and involvement in the Mustangs shows he’s serious about growing the sport, and not just playing in it, but investing in it. He’s helping shape infrastructure, create cross-border talent pipelines, and mentor local players, all while keeping the fans hyped.

Now he’s not just a face in the league—he’s one of its biggest ambassadors. In June 2024, Dwight officially suited up to play for the Mustangs in the first-ever TAT season, giving the tournament instant credibility and buzz. From courtside promo events to highlight reels on social media, he’s actively promoting the league and its players.