Dwight Howard Has a Message for Cooper Flagg After Top Draft Prospect Faces Scrutiny From Carmelo Anthony

The NBA Draft is still weeks away, but Cooper Flagg is already caught in the league’s harsh spotlight. The 18-year-old Duke sensation, hailed as the likely No. 1 pick in 2025, has sparked intense debate—and not all of it flattering. When Carmelo Anthony publicly questioned Flagg’s game, it set off a ripple across basketball circles. But in the middle of the noise, one former No. 1 pick is stepping in with a steadying voice—and he’s got experience to back it.

Dwight Howard, like Flagg, entered the NBA with immense expectations. What many might not know is that the former Orlando Magic star was drafted straight out of high school—something the league doesn’t even allow anymore. He faced seasoned pros as a teenager and still managed to become an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. That rare blend of pressure and performance makes Howard’s perspective more than just veteran talk—it’s battle-tested advice.

So when TMZ Sports caught up with Dwight ahead of the NBA Draft Combine event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, they didn’t hold back, asking what he would tell Flagg? D12’s response was simple but packed with weight: “Just go hoop, enjoy the games. Don’t let the politics take away the passion … and have fun.” It wasn’t just a pep talk—it was a reality check from someone who had walked that exact tightrope two decades earlier. Dwight Howard didn’t shy away from Carmelo Anthony’s critique, either.

While Melo said Flagg “doesn’t do anything great” on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Howard took a more measured view. “Obviously, he hasn’t even made it into the NBA yet,” he said. But the former Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t dismiss the concern entirely. Instead, he offered context.

“If he’s already good at a lot of things now and he’s got a chance to master these things by the time he gets older, he’ll be fine,” D12 said. For someone who spent 19 seasons in the league and faced his fair share of media heat, Dwight Howard’s words weren’t just thoughtful—they were layered with the kind of insight Flagg will need as the criticism sharpens. And his final point might be the most crucial.

“He’s only 18, 19. He got a lot of time to grow.” A reminder that the NBA isn’t a sprint—it’s a marathon with landmines of hype, expectations, and opinions. Howard didn’t just survive it—he thrived.

The question is: can Cooper Flagg do the same? Well, Dwight Howard is not the only star to believe in him as opposed to Anthony’s claims.

9X All-Star who countered Carmelo Anthony’s criticism of Cooper Flagg

With the 2025 NBA Draft just around the corner, all eyes are on Cooper Flagg—and for good reason. The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick, and unless something truly unexpected happens, the Duke standout seems destined to don a Mavs jersey. From the moment Flagg stepped onto the college stage, the buzz has only grown louder, and now it’s reaching a crescendo. No wonder Paul George added to that noise on his podcast, and let’s just say he’s firmly on the Flagg bandwagon.

The nine-time All-Star didn’t hold back in his praise for the 6’9” phenom. “I think he’s going to be an All-Star,” George said. “When it’s all said and done, I think he’s going to go down as one of the best players our league has seen. He’s got that talent.” It’s hard to ignore how aligned George’s take is with the general vibe around Flagg. Whether it’s players, scouts, or analysts, most agree the young forward is the real deal.

His versatility, basketball IQ, and motor make him a dream prospect—and not picking him first would send shockwaves through the league. Still, not everyone is fully sold. Carmelo Anthony respects Flagg’s talent, but he’s raised a fair point—does the young star have a signature move to lean on when the pressure mounts? Melo highlighted Flagg’s tendency to falter late in tight games, citing turnovers and missed shots as evidence of that missing piece. So, who’s right—George or Melo?

Well, the jury’s still out. But one thing’s for sure: come draft night, Dallas will have a golden opportunity they can’t afford to pass up. And aside from his potential in question, all Dwight Howard wants is for Cooper Flagg to enjoy this experience.