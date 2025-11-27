Dwight Howard Kickstarts Thanksgiving for Two Women With Heartfelt Gesture

“I just want to say thank you,” Dwight Howard said during his Hall of Fame induction earlier this year. Standing at the podium, he relived every highlight, every challenge, and every moment of his 18-season NBA journey, pouring out gratitude for the people, the achievements, and the experiences that shaped his career. Perhaps that’s why, when Thanksgiving arrived, he stepped outside his home to celebrate the holiday with others and to share the joy.

Dwight Howard shared a clip on Instagram of himself walking through the grocery aisles, his wallet full, heart fuller, ready to help others this Thanksgiving. He approached the lady with a smile, saying, “I wanted to spread love to some people today and pay for their groceries.” The woman, both touched and curious, asked, “Sure. You on Instagram? YouTuber?”

Dwight, keeping a perfectly straight face, replied, “Yeah, I used to be on OnlyFans but I gave up that life.” Amused and slightly baffled, she continued, “Okay. You didn’t play basketball ever?” Dwight deadpanned, “I thought about it.” What could have been just a heartwarming moment quickly turned hilarious, yet Dwight stayed true to his mission and paid her bill anyway.

He then moved down the aisle and spotted another shopper, Bex, offering to cover her groceries as well. Surprised and delighted, she clapped with joy and said, “Thank you, Dwight.”

Howard helping people on Thanksgiving isn’t some one-off moment, it’s who he’s been for years. Long before the grocery-store surprises, he and the Howard family were serving Thanksgiving meals to kids in Southwest Atlanta.

Off the court, Dwight made sure to put his time, money, and heart into youth programs, schools, and community projects, often without making any noise about it. As he once explained, “I think it’s survivor’s remorse… we want to help everybody because we want them to get to where we at.” That mindset shaped everything he did.

Back in 2016, Dwight teamed up with Memorial Hermann Health System to give kids at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital a VR tour of the Houston Rockets’ locker room. The surprise? When they took off the headsets, Dwight was right there in front of them. On his 37th birthday, he also raised over NT$3 million (US$97,969) by auctioning his jerseys, shoes, and memorabilia, with all proceeds going to support low-income families and students.

Dwight’s long-term passion is his Grand Champions Foundation. Through programs like the Waterboys Entrepreneurship Program, he’s giving kids practical tools, mentorship, and opportunities to dream bigger and build a brighter future.

So, the grocery bill? Just a small Thanksgiving gesture, much like what a few other NBA players are doing to spread some holiday cheer.

NBA stars spread holiday cheer

Kevin Durant’s mom, Wanda Durant, led the Durant Family Foundation in a big Thanksgiving effort, handing out meals to hundreds of families on November 22. Inspired by the values Kevin learned from his grandmother, Wanda carried forward the family tradition of giving back. The annual Turkey Meal Giveaway turned their homegrown faith and compassion into action, ensuring that those in need could celebrate the holiday with a full table.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo teamed up with his girlfriend, A’ja Wilson and teammate Tyler Herro to spread Thanksgiving cheer in Miami on November 26. At Charles Hadley Park, the trio handed out full holiday meals, clothing, and groceries to local families, while also offering access to medical and wellness services. The event was powered by their charitable foundations: the Bam, Books & Brotherhood Foundation and the T. Herro Foundation, turning the holiday into a celebration of giving and community support.

The Dirk Foundation joined forces with Center Table Fall Harvest to deliver nearly 800 Thanksgiving meals and extra pantry staples to families in Dallas, with Dirk Nowitzki and his family actively involved. Meanwhile, the Tyrese Maxey Foundation set a new record in Philadelphia, handing out 3,000 full holiday meals, complete with turkey, sides, fresh produce, and sweet treats.

It’s the season to give, and the NBA community is doing its part to help and spread holiday cheer.