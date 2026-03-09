Dwight Howard Makes Public Appearance at Lakers-Knicks Amid Ongoing Controversy With Wife Amy Luciani

Last year, Dwight Howard got married, had his Hall of Fame induction, and was heading towards a divorce. His wife, Amy Luciani, eventually reconciled, but yesterday things took a dark turn with multiple allegations against the 3x DPOY. But the former Lakers star stayed silent throughout and made his first appearance since the controversy.

Dwight Howard was in attendance at the Lakers vs. Knicks game at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. The announcer also made an introduction, and the crowd gave a standing ovation for the player who was instrumental in the 2020 championship season. While he was courtside, he had not issued any public statement addressing the allegations as of the time of publication.

The netizens were puzzled because the allegations from his wife stated that Howard’s apparent drug addiction issue. And importantly, she spoke about the situation had escalated to the point where Child Protective Services had intervened. There were two videos that Amy Luciani uploaded were deleted soon after, but the concerns against Dwight Howard remained loud.

The couple had tied the knot in February last year, but by July, Luciani filed for divorce. A few months later, the two appeared to have reconciled as they appeared together for every major event. Be it the Hall of Fame moment or when Dwight Howard was honored at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, his alma mater. Underneath their relationships, the problems still remained, which Amy aired.

“My stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father,” Luciani said in a now-deleted Instagram video. “CPS and the police have been here three times in less than three months. But this is going way too far. It’s not even about me. It’s about the kids, the stuff that I have to go through with it.”

Luciani also pulled out a container and poured some white powder onto her palm, further narrating the story. The rapper, while sobbing inside her car, revealed that people close to the former NBA player knew about the issue and asked her not to end the marriage. Then, in another video, Luciani alleged that the former NBA player was “coaching our son to lie on me.”

Dwight Howard was involved in legal drama before with wife, Amy, during their divorce trial. Before that, he was involved in controversies with his former partners, who have now spoken against the Lakers star.

Exes get involved in another Dwight Howard controversy

Reed, who shares 17-year-old son Braylon with Howard, responded soon after, making it clear she feels the situation confirms concerns she has raised for years. “Until you do right by me, it’s always been about the kids, bitch” she said. “It’s always been about the kids.” Reed also addressed Luciani directly, referencing the years she says she was dismissed or criticized for speaking out about Howard.

“Now you want to speak because he brought you into it,” Reed said. “Girl, keep me blocked! Becuz imma CLOCK IT!” The former Basketball Wives star said she is not celebrating the current turmoil but believes it highlights issues she has long tried to bring attention to. Reed has repeatedly argued that the situation surrounding Howard’s family has been mishandled and that the children involved should have been protected earlier.

In fact, Braylon also spoke about the situation. “I hope you gettin the help you need dad but dis other stuff you doin gotta stop.” In this video, the 17-year-old stated that many accused him and his mother, Reed, of lying about Dwight Howard’s behavior. At the time, Amy defended her husband, but now has spoken out.

Although the reason why the videos were deleted remains unknown.