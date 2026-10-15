Dwight Howard Picks a Side in Boxing Match Between Delonte West and Michael Beasley

Between globetrotting across Asia and Europe and still playing professional basketball at 40, Dwight Howard recorded one of the most emotional episodes of his podcast. This week on Above the Rim, Howard hosted his fiercest rival from his Orlando Magic era, Delonte West. Amid a dramatic personal turnaround, West is about to get in the ring with fellow NBA veteran Michael Beasley this weekend. So Howard had to reveal which of his two NBA rivals is his fighter.

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After the episode, Delonte West shared a quick update ahead of the upcoming heavyweight clash with a special shoutout to Dwight.

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“I’ve been doing this Rise Above program and I’m ready to knock out Mike Beasley. Keep doing your thing over in Asia, man. Everything’s good on my end man. I feel blessed, man… and make sure y’all go check out the episode of Above the Rim on YouTube. I’m on there, man. It’s on fire. D-Howard, keep doing your thing, man,” West said in his Instagram video.

After West’s post, Howard himself took to social media ahead of the highly anticipated crossover bout and publicly threw his support behind his former 2009 Eastern Conference rival.

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“Almost cried recording this episode 😢 My brother Delonte your redemption story is a testament to how Great God is 🙏🏾 and aye you better win tomorrow man don’t let Beas knock out them new teeth or imma have to get out there🤣🥊 Who yall got winning Delonte or Beasley,” Howard posted on X.

Howard’s message came in response to a viral video posted by West, in which the 43-year-old former guard gave an update on his personal life, credited his recovery program, and promoted his recent appearance on Howard’s podcast.

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While discussing their 2009 Eastern Conference Finals clash, when Howard was the Orlando centerpiece and West was on the LeBron James-led Cavaliers, Howard expressed genuine emotion over West’s ongoing recovery and return to the spotlight. In his tweet, he was playfully warning him not to let Beasley damage his freshly restored smile.

The heavyweight exhibition between West and Beasley is one of the featured attractions at streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 16 event, taking place on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Brand Risk Warehouse in Miami, Florida.

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Scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. ET start, the card will stream live for free across Kick, Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok, headlined by a main event between Wendy Ortiz and Yera, alongside a co-main event featuring Deshae Frost and YK Osiris.

For West, stepping into the ring represents a pivotal milestone in a widely publicized personal journey. The eight-year NBA veteran, who previously played alongside LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers and spent time with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, has battled homelessness and substance use challenges since leaving the league.

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Supported in recent years by figures like former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, West has made substantial strides in his recovery, reporting 100 days of sobriety earlier in March 2026 before reaching 10 months of continuous progress while living in Florida.

His opponent is 37-year-old Michael Beasley, who also renewed his NBA rivalry with Dwight Howard in the BIG3, resulting in both players being ejected from the game. Beasley got the last laugh when Miami 305 won the 2025 Big3 title. So you can guess Howard has some personal incentive if West wins.

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Beasley enters the ring with prior combat sports experience. Selected second overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, the scoring forward previously made his crossover fighting debut at Brand Risk 14, where he competed in an MMA match against former NBA rival-turned-Miami 305 teammate, Lance Stephenson. Beasley lost that matchup.

Despite their upcoming bout, the two former players share a long-standing history. IFN Boxing caught up with West in Miami ahead of the fight, where the former NBA player revealed that he and Beasley frequently tangled on and off the court during their basketball careers.

“Oh, yeah, yeah. We’re two fierce competitors, you know. And we both want to win. We love to win,” West explained when asked about their past scuffles. When asked if he was worried about the match, Delonte claimed, “Ain’t nobody scared, you know. It is what it is.”

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With Howard firmly in West’s corner and fans tuning in across multiple streaming platforms, Friday’s matchup offers both retired athletes a unique platform to compete under the bright lights once again.