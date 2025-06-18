Dwight Howard Reignites Bam Adebayo Buzz With Troll Post That Plays Into Longtime Fan Theory

There’s a particular corner of the internet where NBA comparisons turn from serious analysis to meme culture gold. And every so often, a player stirs that pot in a way only a league veteran can. Dwight Howard has long been known for embracing both his dominance on the court and his goofiness off the court, but this week, his playful jab didn’t just revive a fan-favorite meme. It reignited a full-blown debate.

Howard’s latest Instagram story, captioned “Trolling 🤣,” is more than just a funny post. It taps into years of internet whispers, one that’s grown louder with every All-Defensive nod and All-Star appearance Bam Adebayo racks up. The post evaluates Howard’s own Orlando Magic picture with Adebayo in a Heat jersey, similar to the prior picture combo of Juwan and Jett Howard aimed to display resemblance. Only this time, the joke is legacy-by-lookalike.

After a regular season game in 2017, Howard had approached a young rookie with a grin and an embrace. 31 at that time, the experienced veteran put his arms around Bam Adebayo and said precisely what many onlookers had been thinking. “He thinks I’m like his little brother,” Adebayo recalled. “I guess people think we look alike; I don’t see it. But we got the utmost respect for each other, so you know it’s competitors competing.” The resemblance in build, presence, and demeanour was already part of their on-court narrative.

Dwight doubled down on what fans had long suspected. Adebayo’s strong frame, broad shoulders, and shot-blocking instincts mirror a younger Howard. With both players tied to Olympic gold, All-Star nods, and elite defensive presence, the comparison, which was once a joke, is starting to stick in a way that they might be related.

Dwight Howard’s legacy lives on as Adebayo continues the Heat in Miami

While the resemblance is lighthearted, the accomplishments are not. Howard’s resume is decorated with eight All-Star appearances, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-NBA First Team honors, and a championship with the Lakers in 2020. With a Slam Dunk Contest triumph in 2008, Howard gave his best on the court and created a legacy.

Adebayo, meanwhile, is building his own case of greatness. He’s a three-time All-Star, an All-NBA Second Teamer, and just earned his first All-Defensive Team selection. The joke might be about looks, but their game reflects different eras.

In Howard’s own words from 2019, “People say we look alike, we’re built alike.” It’s half joke, half nod to the shifting legacy of big men in the NBA. As the Miami Heat continue to bank on Bam as their defensive anchor, and as Dwight enjoys his post-NBA spotlight with occasional viral flair, however, one thing is clear: the league might not have seen them in the same team, but the fans might just give them the same family tree.