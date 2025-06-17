Dwight Howard Rejects All-Time NBA Record, Reignites Accusations Against Refs Amid Big3 Brawl

What happens when a legendary resume isn’t enough to silence criticism? Dwight Howard, an eight-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, has now been elected as a first-ballot member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. But just as that honor nears, he’s back in the headlines—this time for rejecting an all-time NBA record that doesn’t sit well with him. Following a tense Big3 altercation, Howard shifted focus, reviving old accusations against NBA referees and sparking fresh debate. For him, it’s a familiar pattern: dominance shadowed by controversy.

Dwight Howard built his legacy as a dominant shot blocker and relentless rebounder, fueled by rare athleticism and a fearless edge. He was never one to back down—whether on the court or in defending himself off it. But at times, that intensity may have crossed the line—or, as he’s claimed, been misunderstood. Just six spots ahead of Kevin Garnett, Howard finds himself on All The Smoke’s list for most technical fouls, though not in a category he’d celebrate.

With 178 technical fouls to his name, Dwight Howard finds himself in rare—and—rowdy company. Just behind him is Russell Westbrook with 185, while legends like Gary Payton, Dennis Rodman, and Charles Barkley also cut. At the top sits Karl Malone, whose staggering 332 techs remain unmatched. And commentator Chuck? Charles Barkley at 2 with 329 tech fouls. It’s a list that blurs the line between passion and provocation, and it’s not always clear which fouls were earned and which were excessive. As Howard reflects on a career full of highs, physicality, and confrontations, one question still lingers: Does he believe he truly belongs on that list?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dwight Howard claims some of his technical fouls came not from trash talk or outbursts, but: “Lol they was giving me techs for smiling,” he wrote on his IG story, reposting the list of the NBA’s most penalized players. Sounds absurd? But in 2007, he was ejected for laughing on the bench during a Spurs-Mavericks game. While he once saw those moments as emotionally charged, he no longer carries the anger.

AD

These technical fouls were risky earlier, as two free throws were awarded to the opposing teams. It’s even more chaotic in the present day, as frequent offenders risk suspensions and fines. Take Draymond Green, for that matter. And well, this isn’t the first time that the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion defended himself. And now again, he is caught in a fix. As always, you can’t keep Dwight out of character. His recent ejection alongside Lance Stephenson may have stirred old frustrations. After all these years, could that smile still be costing him more than he lets on?

USA Today via Reuters Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the second half, tensions boiled over as Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson erupted into a physical altercation that spilled into media row. It started with an apparent elbow from Stephenson, followed by raised fists and a chaotic scuffle. Both were quickly ejected, leaving the arena stunned. As for blame? Some point to the coaches, others to the refs—and many squarely at the players themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why did Dwight Howard feel “targeted”?

Despite much less playing time than usual, Dwight Howard had a great performance rebounding for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020–21 season. He averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds that season. The 2× NBA blocks leader was also named the NBA rebounding leader five times during his career. At the same time, he was leading and dominating in another territory.

It was his technical fouls again! He had already racked up 15 techs that particular season with the Philadelphia 76ers when he was handed another. And the 3x DPOY felt that one was unfair, claiming he had only clapped in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He believes that because of his past record, officials might already expect bad behavior from him, which affects how they treat him during games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, he assured the team that he would continue to give his best to support the team. “I have felt like I’ve been targeted, but I am just going to continue to play as hard as I can, I want the Philly fans to know that I am out there giving 130 percent every night. The calls might not go my way, I might seem a little frustrated, but I am out there to help this team win a championship,” he said as per CBS.

After playing 69 games and starting 6 of them, the 8-time NBA All-Star went to the Lakers for his last stint in the league. Following this, he played in foreign leagues and made his Big 3 debut this year. But soon, he got involved in chaos. During the Miami 305 vs. LA Riot game, Howard’s verbal argument with Stephenson quickly turned physical. Whether influenced by this incident or not, Howard decided to take a stand for himself!