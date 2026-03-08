Dwight Howard’s Wife Breaks Down in Tears, Makes Serious Allegations Over Daughter

Dwight Howard’s relationship issues have been aired by his former partners before. This time, it’s his wife, Amy Luciani, who was sobbing in a video and alleged that the former NBA star had manipulated the kids, which even led to the involvement of Child Protective Services.

The couple tied the knot in February last year, but in July, Luciani filed for divorce. Later, the two reconciled, and it’s the decision that she regrets and shared on social media. “My stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father. CPS and the police have been here three times in less than three months.” In the video, throughout, the wife of the NBA star was crying profusely. CPS is involved; it’s a big issue in the family since it investigates reports and works to ensure child safety.

“I stood in it with my husband even though I was scared for my own self, whatever he wanted me to say, whatever it was. Even after I tried to divorce him the first time, everybody around me says ‘you can’t leave your husband so soon.’ But this is going way too far. It’s not even about me. It’s about the kids, the stuff that I have to go through with it.”

In another clip, Amy shared an audio recording of speaking with Dwight Howard’s son. Luciani alleged that the former NBA champion was “coaching our son to lie on me.” In the clip, she said, “I know Daddy made you lie on me to the police,” and the reply was positive. There is more to this controversy.

Amy also apparently pulled out a container and showed white powder content. Where she alleged that Dwight Howard’s drug addiction was the reason behind their failed marriage. “I was gonna leave him, but everybody told me, ‘Don’t leave him. He’s struggling.’ I stay, but not this year.”

Luciani revealed that people close to the former star knew about the issue and convinced her not to end their marriage. The couple had eventually reconciled, sharing cozy, love-filled images on Instagram. The post from Amy read, “Quitting was too easy. Aht ahtttttt enemy!”

Before coming back together, Amy had already allegedly claimed that Dwight Howard tried to give her a herbal tea laced with a drug. She also claimed Dwight exhibited controlling behavior and emotional intimidation, saying, “Whenever my husband gets upset, he locks me out of our home.”

But Howard’s attorney, Gillian B. Fierer, refuted any such claims, calling them “patently false.” “[Dwight] emphatically denies [Amber’s] claims,” she stated. The court initially granted a temporary protective order, but Amy later chose to withdraw the case. Till now, the NBA Hall of Famer has not responded to the current allegations.

Not the first time Dwight Howard’s baby mama aired an issue

At the end of 2024, Howard’s former girlfriend, Royce Reed, created an Instagram account called “ihadababybysuperman.” The former Orlando Magic cheerleader had a son, Braylon Howard, in 2007. In one of the videos, she accused Dwight Howard of spreading lies and making threats. Let’s not forget that the son himself previously called out his father for his absent behavior, which the 3x DPOY categorically denied.

In fact, the former couple was in a legal battle, as Reed confirmed that her former partner had allegedly issued a cease and desist order. While the career on the court produced a championship and a HOF status, the off-court troubles are not new for Dwight Howard. The former Lakers star has 5 kids from 5 different partners.

His other ex, Tiffany Render, the mother of Layla, has been fighting in court since November 2023, when Dwight filed a petition for full custody. Even she alleged that the former NBA star was using any means necessary to win sole custody of their daughter. Even after the HOF induction last year, the controversy surrounding DH12 is not ending.