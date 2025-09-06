Dwight Howard’s Wife Reacts to Husband’s HoF Moment After Confirming Relationship

It’s been a monumental week for Dwight Howard. On September 6, the Lakers center officially earned his spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, capping off a legendary career that began as the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft straight out of high school with the Orlando Magic. But while fans are celebrating his basketball milestones, his personal life has just added an unexpected twist. Amy Luciani, his soon-to-be ex-wife, surprised him with a Hall of Fame gift, signaling that despite their pending divorce, she’s clearly not ready to be called “ex” just yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That big moment came in February 2025, just months after going public with their engagement—Dwight and Amy officially tied the knot. But forget grand ballrooms and red carpets; these two kept it super minimal and intimate. Matching pink outfits, a private ceremony, and roses — Amy with a bouquet, Dwight with a single rose. She even shared their wedding photo with a sweet caption: “You & me.” Fast-forward to July, the couple announced their divorce… but now, it looks like the lovebirds might just be back together!

Amy Luciani just had fans buzzing after sharing a new photo carousel with Dwight Howard, and they look happier than ever. The post was captioned, “Quitting was too easy. Aht ahtttttt enemy!” while another slide read, “love is literally the whole point.” It featured cozy moments, including Amy showing off a massive diamond ring by a beautiful pool. In one picture, the 35-year-old former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star stood beside Dwight, resting her hand on his shoulder as his arm wrapped around her leg. Another snap showed the pair cuddled up in a car.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose Howard (@amylucianiworld) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

On The Shade Room’s post about the couple possibly getting back together, Amy’s mom, Jahzara Sankofa, dropped a heartfelt comment. She wrote, “I’m so proud of my child @amylucianiworld and son-in-law @dwighthoward for choosing each other, choosing grace, and choosing to fight for love when the world tries to tear it down.” Jahzara added, “Every great marriage has storms, but real strength is in the decision to weather them together. What matters most isn’t the noise, it’s the commitment, the growth, and the bond that only they can define.” With Mom giving her blessing so openly, it really makes you think the reconciliation rumors might actually be true!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The couple officially went public on December 20, 2024, when Amy wrote, “Met you and ain’t stop smiling since Superman,” referring to Dwight’s nickname from his playing days. Dwight replied, “same. Not only is my face smiling my spirit is too,” marking the first time they confirmed their relationship. Amy later shared how Dwight even brought her closer to her faith, saying, “Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is ‘Did you pray about it?’ Then I realized I hadn’t been praying much lately at all.”

Their connection went beyond romance — both are huge animal lovers and share a spiritual bond. Amy, who rebranded from Amber Rose and toured in a girl group, once had a menagerie of pets, while Dwight has a farm with cows, deer, and even a sugar glider. Between the farm life, shared faith, and love for animals, it’s easy to see why they clicked. No headline could capture how Dwight found peace in pink, prayer, and a partner who calls him her “tattooed giant.”

AD

Inside Dwight and Amy’s six-month marriage collapse

Not even six months after their surprise pink-clad wedding, Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani’s fairytale hit a major bump. By April 2025, rumors were already swirling online, and Unwine with Tasha K confirmed that the couple had split shortly after Valentine’s Day. Fans noticed the signs too — Amy was silent during Dwight’s Hall of Fame celebration, and their social media had gone cold. Even after Dwight posted a Valentine’s Day dance video with the caption, “When you no longer have to look for a valentine because you’re married,” there was radio silence afterward, with no sweet posts or couple content.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In July, Amy officially filed for divorce, calling their marriage “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation” after just six months. She requested alimony and asked that assets and property be equitably divided. Addressing the public herself, she told The Shade Room, “Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.” She also clarified her intentions regarding money, writing that she had “never asked Dwight Howard for a single dollar” and had suggested a prenuptial agreement first, which he declined.

Amy emphasized that her marriage was for love, not money, noting that the circulating rumors “do not align with my character.” She added, “With such a private moment like a marriage ending. I really do want to keep a lot private but it’s hard to watch this narrative spreading quickly about me,” and concluded, “Believe it or not, some of us women really date/marry for love.” From a private pink wedding to a very public breakup, their whirlwind romance came to an end almost as quickly as it began.