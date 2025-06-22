Dwight Howard Shields Ex-Lakers Star After Failed NBA Draft Triggered Years of Backlash

For the longest time, Kwame Brown’s name felt like a punchline. Picked No. 1 overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by Michael Jordan’s Washington Wizards, he was expected to shine instantly, especially coming straight out of high school. Instead, the media never stopped hounding him. Sports talk shows, highlight reels, and pundits all had one thing in common: using Brown as the ultimate “bust” story. But recently, someone unexpected stepped in—Dwight Howard. And this time, the narrative is finally being challenged.

Interestingly, Brown didn’t clap back for years. He kept his head down, played his role, and let the noise buzz around him. That all changed in 2021. Fed up, he took to YouTube and began dropping raw, unapologetic videos that didn’t just defend his career—they attacked the media’s double standards. His message was loud and clear: the same people mocking him were the ones who built entire careers on tearing down young Black athletes who, like him, came from tough upbringings.

Then came Dwight Howard’s take, blunt and long overdue. On the Rory & Mal podcast, Howard laid it down plain: “He didn’t do anything wrong. He made it out the rat race. You know what I’m saying?” That hit differently. Because beyond the headlines and old footage, Brown did what only a small percentage of players ever do—he stayed in the NBA for over a decade. As Howard rightly pointed out, “The average career in the NBA is three to four years, folks.” And Brown tripled that.

Sure, expectations were sky high. Maybe he didn’t become a superstar. But here’s the reality: Brown played 13 seasons, earned over $63 million, and helped multiple teams with his size and defense. That’s not failure—that’s success on his own terms. “So for somebody to go past that, now maybe he didn’t meet everyone outside of himself’s expectations. Yeah. Because they had expectations for him. But he met his,” Howard added.

USA Today via Reuters December 28, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Kwame Brown (54) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena. The Warriors defeated the 76ers 96-89. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

To wrap it all up, Howard brought it full circle: “Everybody had a different reasons. Everybody loved ball for different reasons. You know what I’m saying? So, you know, I can’t fault him for that.” If more people had Dwight Howard’s lens, Brown’s career would’ve been celebrated, not shamed.

Kwame Brown still fights the narrative

Kwame Brown has taken more hits than most No. 1 picks ever had to. Injuries? Sure. Media heat? Constant. Pressure? From day one. But nothing cut deeper than the label that’s haunted him since his rookie year—“Bust.” And that word still follows him around.

“Everything that I say now has been invalidated by this word bust,” Brown once said. “I’m the No. 1 draft pick; you’re looking at history in a room. Stephen A. Smith, a guy who can’t do what I do, came up with a word that a guy working at Walmart can use against me and thinks it has some power.”

Even though his stats weren’t eye-popping, Brown had a solid career. But the media never gave him much credit. Especially Stephen A. Smith. His 2008 ESPN rant went viral for all the wrong reasons. “Bona fide scrub… can’t play,” Smith shouted on-air. And from that point, that quote stuck with Brown like his jersey. It didn’t matter that he played 13 years in the league—that rant was louder.

Worse still, that narrative spiraled right after the Pau Gasol trade. Brown was part of the Lakers’ deal that sent him to Memphis. L.A. fans loved the trade, but it practically made Brown a meme. Yet even after all that, Brown never fully disappeared. Because sometimes, the fight isn’t about stats—it’s about reclaiming your name.