Dwight Howard Takes Issue With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP Announcement as OKC Star Closes In on Michael Jordan, LeBron James Record

One time is luck, two is a coincidence is just a myth when you have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the other end. Because, guess what? The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has become the NBA’s Most Valuable Player once again. He clinched the elite title over Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama.

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On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced, “Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award, becoming the 14th player in league history to win back-to-back MVPs, multiple sources tell ESPN.” Meanwhile, SGA’s teammate, Jalen Williams, didn’t waste any time. He shared an MVP post by Slam and wrote: “there’s gonna be some uncomfortable convos yall gotta have…”

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However, for ex-Lakers star Dwight Howard, Wemby is his Most Valuable Player of the season. “Wemby my MVP! But congrats Shai what you doing is incredible,” he tweeted after Shams’ announcement. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Don’t get me wrong. Amazing player. But it’s disgusting that Victor Wembanyama didn’t win it this year.”

Interestingly enough, SGA is just a step away from crashing an ultra-exclusive NBA club. Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James remain the only stars with back-to-back MVPs and consecutive championships, while Shai now owns his second straight MVP as the league’s 14th repeat winner. Meanwhile, he became the first player since Nikola Jokic in 2021 and 2022 to pull it off, plus the first guard after Steph Curry’s iconic 2015 and ’16 run. The official announcement drops Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

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Despite the incredible feat, the San Antonio Spurs star, Victor Wembanyama, is stealing the spotlight. According to many fans and even league legend Dwight Howard, the French prodigy was a seemingly more deserving candidate than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But the stats tell a different story.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s strong MVP case

Oklahoma City looked almost unfair all season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat right at the center of that machine. The Thunder rolled to 64 wins with a roster loaded in every direction. Yet Shai still felt like the engine holding everything together. Night after night, he carved through elite defenders, controlled the offense, and averaged 31.1 points with 6.6 assists while shooting a jaw-dropping 55.3% from the field. Guards rarely score that efficiently, which made his season feel almost robotic. Meanwhile, he also snapped Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary streak for consecutive 20-point games, turning consistency into an art form.

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Fans kept obsessing over SGA’s trips to the foul line, although NBA history has seen similar criticism follow scorers like James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Kobe Bryant. Great scorers pressure defenses until fouls become inevitable, and Shai mastered that balance perfectly. Moreover, his dominance became so routine that MVP buzz oddly cooled despite him delivering elite numbers almost every night.

Imago Mar 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The competition stayed absurd. Nikola Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists while leading the league in rebounds and assists. Victor Wembanyama exploded for 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks during San Antonio’s 62-win rise. Luka Doncic led the NBA with 33.5 points alongside 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds before injuries hit. Yet Shai’s blend of efficiency, scoring, leadership, and winning ultimately gave voters the strongest MVP argument. Put the 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 55.3% shooting from the field, and 38.6% shooting from deep into perspective.

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Greatness always creates arguments, and Shai Gilgeous Alexander now sits right in the middle of one. While Victor Wembanyama earned loud support from fans and Dwight Howard, the final decision rewarded winning, control, and consistency at the highest level. Meanwhile, Shai pushed Oklahoma City toward another dominant season and placed himself beside legends chasing basketball immortality. The debate will continue. However, the trophy already has its owner.