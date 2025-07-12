Dwight Howard Vows to Reveal Divorce Truth After Ex-Wife Denies Financial Profit

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard has been the talk of the town recently. While you might think that it must be him being nominated to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, that’s not the case. In fact, his being inducted into the Hall of Fame has been overshadowed by a couple of ugly incidents. If you’re not aware, Howard was recently involved in what can only be described as a full-blown brawl during the opening game of the newly founded BIG3 league. However, this isn’t all that’s happened.

The former NBA star also recently split up with his ex-wife, rapper Amy Luciani. This came as shocking news for everyone, given that the pair only got married six months ago. Luciani filed for divorce on July 1st, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” Not just that, the very next day, a mutual restraining order was put in place, indicating that things might have escalated behind the scenes.

While no one knows what happened between the couple, ever since this news came out, they’ve been taking jabs at each other through social media. It all started when Amy Luciani shared a statement via social media, addressing the backlash and rumors labeling her a gold digger. Howard’s ex-wife responded to the trolls with a bold message. Soon, the former Lakers star, who’s currently suiting up in the BIG3 league, allegedly wrote about the divorce. “Hurt but still Smiling Still Grinding Still Believing 🙏🏾” He tweeted.

However, this did not end here. Today, Dwight Howard sent out a stern message to Amy Luciani through X: “These media and these phones got people divorced from reality, but the truth will come out eventually!” Howard tweeted. It seems like something is brewing between the former NBA forward and his ex-wife, and it doesn’t smell good. Howard took subtle shots at Luciani, claiming that the media and phones have taken people away from reality, and even pointed out that the truth will eventually come out.

Everyone, upon hearing the news of them splitting up, assumed things weren’t good between the two, but there seems to be multiple layers to this matter. Although Howard hasn’t said anything about it, this appears to be a direct response to Luciani’s claim of not taking any financial help from the former Lakers star.

Dwight Howard’s ex-wife denies any financial help from the NBA star

The divorce between former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality Amy Luciani has drawn public scrutiny, especially after Luciani addressed swirling rumors about her intentions. Following media reports that she filed for divorce without her knowledge or consent, Luciani took to Instagram to shut down speculation that she was seeking half of Howard’s estimated $140 million net worth or alimony. “With such a private moment like a marriage ending, I really want to keep things private, but it’s hard to watch this narrative spread,” she wrote.

Luciani was unequivocal in her denial: “I have never asked him for a single dollar. Not 30 cents.” She also revealed that she had suggested a prenuptial agreement, which Howard allegedly declined. While Luciani stated she would only address the matter once, her comments have remained consistent across various reports. As of now, the details of the divorce proceedings remain confidential, and no evidence has emerged to contradict her claims.

Luciani further claimed she had proposed a prenuptial agreement, which Howard declined, emphasizing, “I told him I want to sign a prenup because I believe what you worked for is yours… I’m not the type of woman to take what’s not mine.” She reiterated that she married for love, not money, and rejected any accusations of being a “gold digger.” However, court documents from her July 1, 2025, filing in Georgia reportedly cite an “irretrievably broken” marriage and request both alimony and an equitable division of marital assets—creating a notable discrepancy between her public denial of seeking financial support and the legal filings.

Howard, for his part, has offered only a brief social media response: “Hurt but still smiling. Still grinding. Still believing.” He has yet to directly address Luciani’s statements or confirm the existence of any prenuptial agreement. With court documents not yet publicly available and no formal comment from Howard, much of the situation remains clouded in uncertainty.