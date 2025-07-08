Dwight Howard’s Alleged Trouble With Amy Luciani Triggers Ex Royce Reed’s Blunt Response

Between December 2024 and January 2025, Dwight Howard had two major events in his personal life. He apparently eloped with his fiancee Amy Luciani and sent a cease and desist notice to his ex, Royce Reed. Now those facets of his life are intersecting again under the weirdest circumstances. According to reports, Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani have called it quits. Whether it’s true or not, Royce Reed has thoughts.

Tasha K, the celebrity news insider, broke the news that Amy Luciani has filed for divorce from Dwight Howard. They had announced their engagement in December last year and at some point eloped, revealing the pictures of their lowkey wedding in late January. They had several posts together from a family trip with four of five of Howard’s kids (Royce Reed’s son was absent).

However, since then rumors of tension followed Howard and Luciani’s marriage. Amid speculation that they were separated, Luciani told her social media followers that she doesn’t talk about her husband because she’s exhausted by the rumors. Howard also evaded questions about their marriage on interviews but didn’t show signs of friction. Howard also appeared in her Stories a few times and all seemed fine.

So news of this divorce comes as a shocker. “#AmyLuciani has officially filed for divorce from her Lavender Marriage with #DwightHoward, putting the final nail” in the coffin of their quiet split. After months of speculation and subtle shade, the paperwork is in — Amy’s done,” is how Tasha K put it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha K🥂 (@unwinewithtashak)

Reed was on her Instagram Stories and between the usual dance challenges, she made two cryptic posts. In one sharing the, “other side of coffee,” her “mood:” is “told you so.” She followed it with a lip-sync video sarcastically declaring, “But I’m CRAZY remember?!”

This looks like a pointed jab to the ‘crazy one’ label that followed Reed in the weeks since Dwight’s engagement. She had amped up her tirade against him back then and Howard had reacted similarly.

Royce Reed more than a spectator in Dwight Howard’s marriage

When Dwight Howard went public with his relationship with Amy Luciani, Royce Reed revived her campaign against him since leaving Basketball Wives. She was on Cam Newton’s podcast accusing Howard of many things, including not paying towards their 17-year-old son, Braylon’s child support. She also took her accusations to social media and was reportedly filming a reality series, The Ladies of Orange County with another one of Howard’s exes, Tiffany Render.

At that time, Luciani clapped back at Reed in indirect ways. After Reed’s explosive allegations last year, the Love & Hip-Hop star wrote,“After all that…still commited.”

Howard initially countered her with a cease & desist, which too Luciani exposed online. Since then, Howard also went on interviews to deny her allegations. While he refused to talk about Luciani, he revealed on few instances that he coaches his kids in sports, including Braylon, despite their apparent estrangement.

Luciani’s posts during that time along with others were wiped out months ago during her social media detox. She just posted a cryptic message – “Remember if God brought you to it, He will bring you through it.” She still goes by Amber Rose Howard (her real name is Amber Rose) on Instagram. She also has the post of her wedding dress still up.

Dwight Howard hasn’t been active on social media recently either. He’s still got all his posts, including TikToks with Luciani, still up.

At this point, the divorce claims aren’t verified. We’d be waiting for official confirmation from Dwight Howard or Amy Luciani to know more.