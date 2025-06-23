Dwight Howard’s 1v1 Domination Triggers Blunt Fan Warning for NBA Amid Big3 Tension

Few athletes have imposed their will on the hardwood quite like Dwight Howard—an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, NBA champion, and Hall of Famer. Howard, who once owned the paint with an unbeatable force in the league. His achievements speak for themselves with four-time rebounding leader, two-time blocks leader, and a member of the elite 2008 Olympic gold medal squad. But even after nearly two decades after entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2004, Howard’s name still trends and is taken with even more energy, not for his resume but for what he’s doing right now.

On June 22, Ballislife posted a video of Howard overpowering opponents in a series of intense 1v1 matchups during a BIG3 session. At the age of 39, Dwight Howard looked far from retired, finishing over defenders, bullying in the post and showing vintage footwork. Nick Young, who was awestruck by Howard’s moves, even hyped him in the clip. Wearing a black tee and lively shorts, he presented an old-school clinic in a new-school style. The video captured more than dominance, as it channeled defiance. Howard wasn’t just playing—he was sending a message to the basketball world.

That message resonated immediately. Fans began to question why a player who can still clearly compete on a high level continues to be left off NBA rosters, given his proven track record and his symbol of still having it. Especially striking was the contrast between Howard’s on-court control and the chaos surrounding his debut in the BIG3 earlier in June, when a fight with Lance Stephenson erupted into the stands and made waves through the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both were issued warnings, no suspensions, and the league chalked it up to the intensity of two NBA veterans adapting to the BIG3’s physical nature. But while the altercation made headlines, it was Howard’s performance and display of skill that stirred the deeper question. Is the NBA underestimating one of its own?

AD

Howard’s inclusion in the LA Riot roster for what he’s called his final pro season was meant to be a farewell tour of sorts. Fans witnessed what happened in the recent viral clip. Although his farewell may be seen as a missed encore for the league that overlooked him, it is not merely a nostalgia act; rather, it showcases a player demonstrating that he still possesses the skills, strength, and mindset to influence any game, even in his veteran years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife) Expand Post

The clip’s timing paired with the recent BIG3 tension has sparked something louder than applause. It has elicited various reactions from basketball fans around the world, who have questions and may need answers.

Fans React to Dwight Howard’s 1v1 Domination

Fans turned the comment area into a digital court of opinion within hours of Ballislife’s post, and the result was clear-cut. Seeing Howard’s footwork and force, one observer said bluntly: “There has to be a bigger reason why this guy isn’t in the league…” The subtext was clear for the fans that if performance isn’t the issue. Age isn’t the issue. So what is?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another chimed in with what many were thinking: “Dwight can easily still play in the NBA.” It wasn’t just praise. It was a response against what many consider to be league neglect. Fans felt the league’s quiet getting louder as Howard made defenders seem invisible and drained tough shots.

One user added a touch of heartbreak to the sentiment: “Not one dunk 😂, damn I miss that old Dwight but he def should be in the league.” That mixture of nostalgia and frustration reflected a growing chorus of support. Another plea followed: “Lakers call this man 📞.” It wasn’t isolated. Comments flooded in with team-specific appeals, like “Bulls better call right now,” and even shoutouts to superstars: “@lakers @kingjames @lukadoncic can we bring @dwighthoward in as backup big?”

USA Today via Reuters Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fans weren’t remembering old times; they were looking for new ones. For them, Howard didn’t just show that he still has it—he showed that he never really left.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether or not the NBA listens to the fans is another story. But now, Howard continues to anchor LA Riot despite blaming Ice Cube for his fight with Stephenson, garnering significant attention. However, his on-court skills and talent have since refocused him. He’s also building a strong profile on the internet, hosting Above The Rim, and is even investing in basketball development globally through his Asian tournament. But none of those titles, not even Hall of Famer, can compare to what the fans just saw. For them, Dwight Howard is far from finished. And if the NBA isn’t watching, the fans certainly are.