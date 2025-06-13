Dwight Howard’s 12YO Son Inherits Father’s Decades-Old Legacy Tracing Its Roots Back to $3.2B Franchise

Dwight Howard’s son just turned 12, and instead of going the flashy gift route, the former Lakers star handed down something far more personal and meaningful. If you’re familiar with the world of NBA legacies, you know that sons of superstars often grow up trying to live up to or surpass the greatness that came before them. And Howard, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, might’ve just given his young son a head start in this regard.

Now, plenty of NBA sons carry on their father’s name, but nicknames? That’s another ballgame. They’re often earned, not inherited. Still, Dwight wasn’t about to let that stop him. His son, Dwight “Trey” Howard III, is now being introduced to the world as the next “D12.” That’s no small gesture.

For Howard, passing the “D12” nickname to Trey is more than a birthday wish; it’s a heartfelt nod to a legacy that began when the Orlando Magic, a franchise now worth $3.2 billion, took a chance on a 19‑year‑old kid from Atlanta. Over eight seasons, Howard became the face of the Magic, earning eight All‑Star nods and leading them to the 2009 NBA Finals. The “D12” nickname, born in Orlando, became a symbol of that era’s dominance, making its transfer to Trey a bridge to the franchise’s storied past

In an Instagram story that featured father and son side by side, Howard penned a caption that packed more weight than it might seem at first glance. “Happy birthday to my son Trey 🎈 now you’re D12 like your father,” he wrote. A simple message, sure—but also a symbolic passing of the torch, referencing Trey’s first initial and the fact that he just turned 12. To understand just how deep this goes, you’ve got to rewind to 2004. That’s when the Orlando Magic, a franchise now worth $3.2 billion, drafted Dwight Howard with the first overall pick.

He wore jersey number 12, and as his dominance grew, blocking shots, cleaning the glass, throwing down monster dunks—the nickname “D12” caught fire. It wasn’t just a label. It became part of his brand. The name also fit right in with the trend of abbreviated NBA monikers from that era: T-Mac, KG, AI, you get the drift. As Howard evolved into a multi-time All-Star and led Orlando to the 2009 Finals, the D12 identity solidified. He even kept the number across stints with the Lakers, Rockets, Hawks, and Hornets. So when he now refers to his son as D12, even if just for the year he’s 12, it’s a powerful gesture.

Imagine if Trey ends up in the pros one day, wearing that same number. The origin of his nickname would trace right back to this birthday moment. Let’s not forget, this isn’t the first time that Howard has made a huge gesture to inspire his Trey.

Dwight Howard’s near $170,000 stint was intended to be an inspiration for his son

It was back in June 2013 that D12 Howard and his former partner, Christine Vest, welcomed their son, Trey, into the world. Over the years, fans have seen the bond between the father-son duo, from courtside moments at basketball games to heartwarming public appearances. But perhaps nothing showcased that connection more than when Dwight decided to step onto an entirely different stage: Dancing With The Stars.

It was during the premiere of DWTS that Julianne Hough, the show’s host, asked Howard what brought him to the dance floor. His answer? A proud shoutout to his son sitting in the audience. That moment alone made it clear—this wasn’t just a celebrity stint, it was a father trying to lead by example.

Now, sure, Howard didn’t walk away with the mirrorball trophy like Iman Shumpert once did. But let’s not overlook the win he did take home. As our previous breakdown revealed, the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year pocketed around $170,000 during his run on the show. Still, the real value for Howard went beyond dollars.

“Really, for my son, he’s here in the audience, Trey Howard,” he revealed the reason for being on the show in the premiere episode itself. “I always tell him that you can do all things through Christ … You can do anything you put your mind to, man.” With a legacy like D12’s, inspiring the next generation, especially your own child, might just be the most rewarding victory of all. Clearly, D12 has always intended to inspire his son, and sharing a piece of his legacy with him in the form of his nickname might go a long way in this regard.