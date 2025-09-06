Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh’s Reunion Turns Head at HOF Ceremony

Two-thirds of Miami’s superteam just reunited. If only it was on the court. But fans were still hit with nostalgia and awe when Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were seen at the Hall of Fame weekend tonight. They’re two of the presenters for Carmelo Anthony and the 2008 Redeem Team on Saturday. So on Friday, the HoFers donned their orange jackets and watched their teammates, Melo and Dwight receive matching ones. But Miami fans were overwhelmed seeing Bosh and D-Wade in one room again. Their reunion might have stolen the show too.

Cameras caught Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Springfield reunite like long lost brothers. Both hugged, seemingly complimented their respective HoF fits, Wade greeted Bosh’s wife, and they took pictures together. The NBA shared the clip knowing the effect it would have on fans.

After the 2008 Olympics where he teamed up with Bosh, Melo, and LeBron James, D-Wade was instrumental in building one of the finest rosters in Miami Heat history. Bron and Bosh arrived in Miami in 2010, they took paycuts to keep Udonis Haslem on the team, and formed Pat Riley’s best team yet. They went on to win the 2012 and 2013 championships.

This came to an abrupt end in 2016. Bosh initially sat out the All-Star game due to an injury. After a blood clot was discovered in his leg, doctors insisted he sit out the rest of the reason. Turns out, a 31-point game before the All-Star break would be the last time we’d see Bosh play.

After three years of struggling to come back, Bosh officially retired from the NBA in 2019. D-Wade played his last full season in Miami too before retiring with him. While Bosh remains in Miami and is active in the local community, Wade relocated his family to California for his daughter, Zaya.

We’ve not seen enough of these guys in the same space in recent years. And Hall of Fame just made it happen. So fans had to pour out their feelings about it.

Miami fans moved after Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh reunion

Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh also shared the stage together when they presented the jackets and rings to the 2025 class of enshrinees. The organizers knew what they were doing when they had the Miami teammates stand together. Almost immediately a wave of nostalgia took over social media.

Fans recalled the time, “those two were a force together still cant believe how they dominated the game back then legends for sure.” Most were awed by their interaction and even said, “They have so much respect for one another.”

You know it’s been too long when half of social media realized in big ol’ 2025, “bosh is taller than wade??😱” Why, yes. Bosh is 6’11” and Wade is 6’4″.

Someone pointed out, “Wade won a ring 3 years into the league and Bosh had to retire over things that weren’t in his control this duo is so underrated and legendary.” And to think we almost didn’t have this. Not only was Bron’s ‘Decision’ in 2010 pending, for a period, they weren’t sure they were going to get Bosh either. Amar’e Stoudemire and Carlos Boozer were also keen on coming to Miami. But for Bron and D-Wade, the leading rebounder of the ’08 squad was the only third option.

Carmelo Anthony was also pursued. But in his prime in 2010, Melo wasn’t willing to be the fourth option in a Super Team. We still got the stuff of history and can say even now, “still get chills thinking about that team peak basketball vibes right there.”

Some wondered about the after party. Considering Wade and Bosh share another favorite sport besides basketball. “I know that spades tournament in the back was jumping, you hear me.” Wade joked that spades has even ruined families. But we’re sure this friendship is stronger than that (hopefully).

We’re going to look forward to Wade’s HoF tea on the next episode of the Timeout podcast. Or maybe he could just bring Bosh to the show for a mini reunion.