Dwyane Wade & Co. Gets Hilarious Warning from Ex Teammate for Following Viral Tiktok Trend

You cannot escape the rage of TikTok pranks. Before you even catch up with the latest one, another trend has already taken over your feed, wilder, weirder, and more viral than the last. After the “Just give me my money” trend, a new one is making the rounds. But unlike the first, this one isn’t mean. Instead, it’s a heartwarming gesture. Still, considering it’s a TikTok production, rest assured, this trend has a ‘victim’ too, and the awkward, funny responses are going viral. Not surprisingly, it has made its way to the NBA world, too. Dwyane Wade and his crew even received a strict warning not to attempt it!

Believe it or not, it’s not weird. The trend is quite wholesome. As reported by PEOPLE, one of the viral stories is of Gunnery Sergeant Austin J. Otto, who called his friend Juan D. Gutierrez to say one thing. After a brief exchange of professional greetings, Otto delivered the simple message. While both admitted it felt odd, Gutierrez shared that he found it to be a very thoughtful gesture. He even mentioned that not even his father calls to say goodnight! It’s a trend that’s both wholesome and unexpectedly touching. But what do NBA legends think about it?

Not everyone’s a fan. Former NBA player Dorell Wright wasn’t fond of the trend and was quick to call it a prank. “That’s just strange to me, the f— are you picking your phone up, calling me, talking about good night. I’m getting pranked, I’m a prankster, I’m getting pranked. Somebody’s on the other end of this phone recording what I’mma do is be like this keying and s— don’t call me with that b——-.”

He warned his friends that he would likely block the caller if they tried it on him. Meanwhile, Wade seemed amused by how quickly the trend is taking over social media. “Don’t call DWright say night night because he going to block your a–,” Wade said.

On the other hand, Bob Metelus disagreed. He admitted he’d be shocked at first, but he would respond with love. That, after all, is what the trend is about. While it may feel awkward at first, it’s ultimately a kind and sincere gesture.

So, could Wade be the next to try the “goodnight” trend on his friends? Keeping up is a challenge! Especially when Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, who believed she was pretty innovative with her TikTok content, was left shocked earlier this year when her stepdaughter Zaya called her videos “cringey.”

Why didn’t Gabrielle Union’s TikTok video get her eldest’s approval?

Union’s stepdaughter Zaya just turned 18! And like most Gen Z kids, she’s hard to impress, something Gabrielle Union recently found out. In a recent Seventeen feature interview, the young model shared that her stepmother’s TikTok videos are “cringey.” How did the mother of one react? She was shocked!

“She doesn’t tell us all the things that she’s doing (Zaya has a calm reaction). It’s a very big deal, and I thought it was really awesome until I read the part about her not liking my TikTok dances, and I mean, it hurt!” Union admitted.

While they may not see eye to eye on TikTok content, Union and Zaya share a close bond. Zaya revealed that she often gossips with her stepmother about her high school drama. She also shares a similar relationship with her father, Dwyane Wade. The 18-year-old recalled how he invited her to join him in watching the popular teen drama Heartstopper.

Speaking of TikTok Tok, the “Just give me my money” prank went viral, with former NBA players like Scottie Pippen, Stephen Curry, and others jumping on the bandwagon. Even the Wades did it, too. Kaavia became a victim of the TikTok trend. Whether Wade takes on the ‘goodnight’ trend or not remains to be seen.