Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter, Kaavia’s Godfather on Special Day

While the Florida Panthers lit up the rink during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Miami’s own Udonis Haslem had something else to cheer for—his 45th birthday. The longtime Heat veteran marked the moment with fellow teammate Bam Adebayo at the Amerant Bank Arena. “Udonis Haslem is spending his birthday here at the Panthers game. Bam Adebayo will soon bang the pre-game drum,” reporter Will Manso noted as the two stood side by side near the Florida drums. It was a picture-perfect Miami moment, with two Heat icons showing up for the city—and each other.

Naturally, the energy was high, and Haslem couldn’t help but soak it all in. In a video shared by NBC 6’s Giselle Espinales, he said, “I’m loving it. Who would have ever thought that the state of Florida would have a dynasty hockey team? I mean, three years in a row? Hopefully, another opportunity to go back-to-back.” He sounded like a proud local, and rightfully so. Standing beside Adebayo in the players’ tunnel, UD even added that if the Panthers go all the way again, “it will definitely be a special Christmas this year.” Based on how Game 3 went, he might be onto something.

Meanwhile, even though Haslem spent the night with the Panthers, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made sure his birthday wasn’t just about hockey. Wade took to Instagram and posted a throwback with his Heat brother writing, “IT’S MY BROTHER BIRTHDAY! QUD40.” Gabrielle also dropped a touching tribute of her own, sharing a photo of Haslem and Kaavia, adding, “Happy Birthday to Kaav’s God Dad @ud40.”

That bond goes way back. Just a month after Kaavia’s birth in 2018, D-Wade had named Haslem her godfather. When UD played his final regular season game in 2023, Kaavia was right there in the stands, proudly rocking a T-shirt with her godfather’s name and number.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 16: Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 16, 2023

And it’s not just symbolic love either. Haslem once posted, “I promised her I’d always be present and say yes when her dad, Dwyane Wade, says no.” That playful promise has turned into a deep connection. However, last year it was Kaavia who made Haslem’s birthday special.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter celebrates Godfather Udonis Haslem’s birthday

Last year, the youngest of the Wade-Union clan turned a regular birthday post into a heartfelt tribute for her godfather. Haslem, who turned 44, was already celebrating big, but Kaavia’s sweet gesture clearly made the moment even more special.

Now, what made the post stand out wasn’t just the sentiment—it was the way she chose to honor their bond. Kaavia shared a series of adorable snapshots capturing their journey since day one, and topped it off with a powerful caption: “Unbreakable and unshakable! Happy Birthday, Goddad Udonis Haslem.” Coming from a six-year-old, it packed a lot of emotion, and clearly showed how much she values him.

Not surprisingly, Gabrielle Union jumped into the comments to add her love for Haslem. She kept it short and strong, calling him “GodDad of the century.” Just four words, but it told you everything you needed to know about how deeply the Wade family sees UD—not just as a friend, but as family.

After all, this isn’t just about birthday posts. Wade and Haslem have shared a brotherhood that’s stretched far beyond the hardwood. After 15 years of sticking it out together, what they’ve built is more than just a friendship—it’s a lifetime bond. And Kaavia’s love for her goddad is living proof of that legacy.