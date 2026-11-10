Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem Reveal the Heat Locker Room Secret About LeBron James as They Roast His New Bald Look

LeBron James’ long-running, internet-famous hairline saga has officially entered a new chapter. That means his former Miami Heat teammates are “freed” to speak on what they had been holding back since 2010. For those who didn’t notice, James completely committed to the Morpheus look after his move to the Philadelphia 76ers. A month into the 2026-27 season, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are ensuring he does not hear the end of it.

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During a recent episode of The Timeout with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James’ Big 3 era teammates, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem reunited alongside trainer Chris Johnson to break down James’ updated look and his recent on-court play. While praising the 41-year-old superstar’s continued high-level performance with the 76ers, D-Wade and UD offered an unfiltered look back at their time sharing a locker room with James in South Beach.

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“Yeah, Bron doing good,” Wade initiated, so casually.

“He down there rebounding, starting the fast break,” Johnson noted.

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“Like, now listen, he’s rebounding, and he’s starting the break,” Haslem added, before Wade cut in to point out the elephant in the room.

“He freed himself,” Wade laughed. “When he cut his hair bald, he freed himself…” Completely unprompted.

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Johnson questioned if D-Wade wanted to go there. The Flash, whose recently clean-shaven look became the punchline of the Miami Heat locker room too, insisted, “Bron went bald. He freed himself. He freed himself. Trying to tell you.”

That prompted UD to expose an insider secret from their championship era with the Heat, revealing that LeBron James’ battle with his receding hairline was already a constant topic of conversation behind closed doors more than a decade ago.

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“If we’re being honest, Bron went bald a while ago,” Haslem joked as the studio erupted in laughter. “Let’s be honest. Come on now. We was in the locker room. We just act like we ain’t see that s*** cause we wanted him to be on his game. We ain’t teasing this man before we got to go play because we want him to be on his A-game. Leave him alone.”

Wade could not contain his amusement, directly addressing his former co-star, “Bron, you said you was never going bald. Shout out to Bron going bald. My boy looking like the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Welcome to the club. Hey, boy out there looking like the Larry O’Brien trophy too. Boy shinier than a mug. I love it.”

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It’s all in good fun. If someone gets to roast LeBron James’ hairline and get away with it, it’s D-Wade and UD.

The good-natured roasting from his former Miami teammates comes as James fully embraces a completely shaved head for his 24th NBA season. The shift follows years of a very hush-hush hairline discourse that began during his first stint in Cleveland, escalated in Miami with his trademark high-sitting headbands, and continued through his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.

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While LeBron James has teased shaved looks on social media in previous offseasons, he publicly committed to the fully shaved look at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York in July 2026, where he was honored as the “Athlete of the Century.” He later debuted the sleek cut in uniform during the 76ers Media Day following his blockbuster free-agent signing, pairing his new bald look with a gray-tinged beard.

Joining a revamped 76ers roster alongside newly acquired star Jaylen Brown, LeBron James has adapted his game to fit Philadelphia’s system. On The Timeout, Wade highlighted how shedding any lingering hesitation, both aesthetically and on the floor, has allowed James to impact games beyond pure scoring.

“He’s freed himself too, and he’s allowed himself to play in different spaces… he’s showing you his IQ and his EQ as well,” Wade noted, pointing to James’ game-winning tip-in against the Knicks and dunking prowess. “To be able to come into a team, fit in, and be like, ‘No, I’m going to dominate somewhere else. I can do this, but I’m going to dominate in other areas as well.'”

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Whether the shaved head was a practical choice or a mental reset for his 24th campaign, UD and D-Wade made it clear that while fans are just now seeing “Bald LeBron,” the Miami Heat locker room saw it coming years ago.