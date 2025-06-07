Dwyane Wade at Risk of Emotional Meltdown as Kaavia Reaches New Milestone After Sister Zaya

Kaavia James Wade is only six, but her résumé is already giving adults a run for their money. Add another milestone to her glittering little résumé, because the “Shady Baby” is back in the headlines. You already know she’s the face behind a bestselling book, the muse of a full-blown clothing and skincare line, and the queen of side-eye with a fan following to match. With every new move, Kaavia James is making it crystal clear—she’s absolutely her father’s daughter, carrying the spark of 3x NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

Just two weeks ago, Kaavia James was lighting up the stage in her kindergarten school play, twirling in a blue dress with a pink bow, and all the sass in the world. “I didn’t choose the stage life… it chose me 🩰,” the caption read on Instagram. And while Dwyane Wade was absent to see the magic live, Gabrielle Union held it down, asking their daughter post-show, “Tell daddy how you did?” Kaavia’s one-word review? “Good.” Fast-forward to now, and Wade’s back—in the flesh, not just in spirit—to witness yet another milestone added to his daughter’s growing list of accomplishments.

Big news, folks—Kaavia James Wade just graduated from kindergarten! And yep, proud dad Dwyane Wade made sure the world knew it. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of Kaavia sitting in a chair, rocking a blue graduation gown and cap, holding a slate that read, “Goodbye Kindergarten. Hello First Grade.” The smile on her face? Pure joy. The pride on Wade’s? Just as loud. He captioned the moment simply but excitedly: “GO KAAV GRADUATE.” First grade, here she comes—making moves like her last name’s Wade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Kaavia Wade wants no part of a half time interview with her dad Dwayne Wade during a Sparks WNBA game on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

Dwyane Wade became a dad at 20 when his first child, Zaire, was born, but even with all that experience, his youngest daughter, Kaavia, still manages to surprise him. On a recent episode of House Rules, Wade shared how Kaavia’s nonstop questions keep him on his toes. He said, “I’m like, you are six!”—totally amazed by how confident and curious she is. She really expects answers, and honestly, it’s pretty impressive.

Kaavia’s curiosity comes from the freedom she has at home, especially around her dad. She’s always asking him what he’s doing, where he’s going, why he’s doing it—you name it. Wade sometimes just stares at her, wondering how a six-year-old can be so inquisitive. He even admitted, “The things that my six-year-old daughter has asked me already, I don’t know what the future gon’ be like with me and her. Everything is on the table.” You can tell he’s both proud and a little nervous about what’s ahead.

But it’s not just the questions—Kaavia has her own style and personality that really shines through. She’s got a huge social media following—1.8 million and counting—and though Wade and Gabrielle Union manage her account, it’s all about her voice. Wade even joked, “Everywhere I go it’s like, ‘So how’s Kaavia?’ And I’m like, ‘She’s great, but let’s talk about why I’m here.’” That’s Dad’s way of saying she’s stealing the spotlight! And honestly? He couldn’t be prouder of her, just like he is with his other daughter, Zaya.

Will Dwyane Wade cry when Zaya graduates from high school?

Zaya Wade is officially closing the high school chapter of her life, and the whole Wade-Union crew is basking in pride and a little bit of sentimentality. The 17-year-old shared her senior portraits on Instagram, captioning them with a sweet message: “Senior pics 🖤 try not to cry, dad.” And of course, her biggest cheerleader—her dad, NBA legend Dwyane Wade—dropped right into the comments, writing, “I’m not crying yet… Just proud that I get to see this day 😍.” It’s been a journey, and Wade’s emotions are clearly running high watching his daughter take this next big step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Zaya’s not just graduating—she’s thriving. She’s already walked the Miu Miu runway in Paris, landed the cover of Seventeen magazine, and worked with brands like Puma and Warby Parker. And beyond the fashion scene, she’s been making real moves as an advocate. Honored as a 2024 Out100 groundbreaker, Zaya co-founded Translatable, a nonprofit with her dad aimed at creating a safe, creative space for LGBTQ+ youth, especially those in communities of color. Dwyane echoed the pride, saying, “She has been my biggest educator and inspiration for what it means to be true to you.”

And then there’s Gabrielle Union, Zaya’s stepmom, who couldn’t be more excited (and low-key terrified) about her stepdaughter’s next adventure. Speaking to People at the 2025 Met Gala, she revealed Zaya’s college plans: “[She’s] an astrobiology major. So we can’t help with that. We haven’t been able to help with homework since the fourth grade, but we’re excited for next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Zaya’s also been soaking in the last bits of sister time with 6-year-old Kaavia, who’s (well, now was) in kindergarten at the same school. “It’s funny because Zaya’s a senior and [Kaavia’s] in kindergarten at the same school,” Union added. “And so during Kaav’s lunch, Zaya comes and hangs out with Kaav. And this is really special that they’re at the same school, at least for one year.”

Kaavia’s kindergarten graduation is just the beginning of a bright future, and you can feel the pride radiating from Dad every step of the way. Dwyane Wade’s joy in celebrating his kids, especially with Zaya’s milestone on the horizon, makes it clear—family always comes first.