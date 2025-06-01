Dwyane Wade Becomes an Escort as Wife Gabrielle & More Show Up for Zaya’s Major Honor

“At the end of the day, you’re the one looking at yourself in the mirror, nobody else. So do what you need to do, not what other people need you to do.” That’s 18-year-old Zaya Wade talking—and honestly, what a reminder as we step into Pride Month. Zaya came out as trans in 2020, and while the journey’s had its ups and downs, one thing’s been constant: her “village,” as Gabrielle Union calls it. Dwyane Wade didn’t have to go on The Ellen Show and share their family’s story—but he did because some kid out there might need to see what unconditional love really looks like.

Now, as Zaya celebrates her 18th birthday, it’s clear she’s making her own choices. Her recent Seventeen magazine feature is a powerful reflection of how far she’s come. Not only as a rising model but also as a bold, brilliant voice for trans youth around the world. And leave it to Wade to mark the milestone in true Wade fashion—with a $7,500 Chanel Calfskin bag. Iconic. But here’s the thing: this isn’t Zaya’s first fashion collab, and it’s definitely not her last. Despite all the noise and debates around her identity, Zaya’s not just existing—she’s flourishing.

D-Wade recently shared a string of Instagram stories showing his daughter Zaya absolutely owning the runway for both MAC and H&M—and let’s just take a second to say it: that’s a massive achievement. To land both those brands? Come on, Zaya, that’s big. And the best part? Wade and Gabrielle Union were right there beside her, cheering her on every step of the way.

At one point, the host summed it up perfectly: “This right here is what you call support. This is what you call family.” And you could feel that energy. Wade stood proudly on stage in an all-white fit, while Zaya radiated confidence in her shimmering blue mermaid look. Gabrielle was there too, beaming with pride, showing love the way only a mother can. Every step Zaya took on that stage was backed by a family, including her grandmother and her aunties, that’s chosen—loudly and visibly—to support her, celebrate her, and stand beside her.

And Zaya? She’s just getting started. She refused to let anything or anyone derail her momentum. After modeling for Tiffany & Co.’s new all-gender bracelets, she made her official runway debut in 2023, walking for none other than Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week. Dressed head-to-toe in Miu Miu, she owned it. She was also featured in the brand’s fall/winter campaign, proving that she’s not just part of the conversation—she’s shaping it.

Dwyane Wade shows what real fatherhood means

Let’s be real—Dwyane Wade, besides being Zaya’s dad, is her biggest fan, her student, and honestly, the kind of parent more people need to see. And their bond? It’s not some polished social media thing. It’s built on hours of real conversations—sometimes messy, sometimes deep, always honest. “My daughter Zaya was 17, turning 18, and probably more than any of my kids, me and her have to communicate the most because I don’t understand a lot in her world,” Wade said. But he doesn’t just leave it at that.

“I lay across that bed, I sit there for hours and we communicate and we talk about all the things that are what you would perceive as comfortable or uncomfortable.” He shows up. He listens. And that’s everything. But you want to know what pulled them even closer? The show, Heartstopper. What started as a typical “dad trying to relate” movie night turned into something much deeper. Zaya was skeptical at first—popcorn, candy, her dad going all-out? It had cringe potential written all over it.

But then he said the magic words: “This new show came out, Heartstopper.” Her reaction? “Oh my god!” Hours later, they were still watching. “When I tell you it was 1 in the morning and we were on episode eight of nine,” she laughed. That night wasn’t just about TV. It was Wade’s way of entering her world, not to control it, but to understand it. And look, that kind of effort? It matters.

via Imago Dwyane Wade and Zaya Wade | via Instagram

Especially when you think about how Zaya put it: “Because honestly, him being raised in a traditional Black household in Chicago…the culture there isn’t very queer-friendly.” So Wade learning, listening, and showing up is huge. Zaya even said it herself: “Not to stereotype, but not often do you have a full-blown conversation with a Black man.” But with her dad? Those talks happen during long drives or late nights, just sitting around.

“That’s a lot of times where we get to talk and it’s a safe space,” Wade said. That right there is what parenting should be—real, patient, and grounded in love. In a world that often makes it hard to simply be yourself, Zaya walked tall, and Dwyane Wade was right there with her every step. This is what real support looks like.