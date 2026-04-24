Dwyane Wade Breaks Silence on Anthony Edwards Comparison: “Above That Bar for Sure”

On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves took over the Denver Nuggets in a 119-114 win in Game 2. This game turned out to be the perfect “I am back” announcement for Anthony Edwards. And he didn’t miss his opportunity as he chipped in 30 points. He stepped up on defense, too. Made a big block late in the fourth. That moment mattered. After the game, Edwards spoke about it and shared how much he admires Dwyane Wade and his defensive approach.

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Now, over the course of time, many people have often pointed out how feisty Ant can be on the floor. Everyone has drawn comparisons between him and the great Michael Jordan. But at the same time, D-Wade’s name has walked along.

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So, given all the comparisons and Edwards’ fresh story of motivation, Wade shared his true feelings. “He has everything. I didn’t have everything. If I’m at this bar, this guy is going to step above that bar for sure. It’s good to see guys like that, you know, could be in this next top 100. When you talk about Donovan, Ant, in these next 25 greats to play this game,” the 44-year-old said on The Check-in with Dwyane Wade on the WY Network.

At the same time, Wade said that while calling games, he often sees shades of himself in Anthony Edwards. “I’m looking at Ant, and I’m watching him do things that I know I’ve seen my body do as well. I’m just watching him like ‘I’ve seen this before’ — He’s a national treasure, baby,” D-Wade said. Now, what did Edwards say to bring out such a reaction from the NBA legend?

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After Monday’s win, the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star told the media, ” just be watching Dwyane Wade clips. He was beating s*** at the rim. So I just be trying to beat s*** at the rim. That’s all… I don’t care who it is… I don’t give a damn, I’m tryin to beat that s***.”

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Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards has built his name as a true two-way force. Yet this season tested that image. Injuries slowed him down. Rhythm came and went. As a result, his defensive edge slipped at times. Still, flashes remained, and Monday added another reminder.

Moreover, the Wolves finally found some spark after a flat Game 1 showing on Saturday. This time, the energy looked different. Most importantly, Edwards attacked the rim more often. His knee held up better. He kept driving with purpose. In turn, he and Rudy Gobert exposed the Nuggets’ shaky rim protection.

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How does Anthony Edwards stack up against a young Dwyane Wade?

Anthony Edwards is carving out a scorer’s identity with serious volume. In his 4th and 5th seasons, he posted 25.9 and 27.6points per game. Meanwhile, his three-point attempts surged from 6.7 to 10.3, with makes rising from 2.4 to 4.1. In comparison, Dwyane Wade recorded 27.4 and 24.6 points in those same stages. The gap feels tight. However, Wade leaned heavily on rim pressure and contact, while Edwards thrives in space and perimeter rhythm.

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Then comes efficiency, where Wade quietly takes control. He shot 49.1% in year 4 versus Edwards’ 46.1%, and followed with 46.9% against 44.7% in year 5. Moreover, Wade lived at the line. He attempted 10.5 and 9.2 free throws, while Edwards managed 6.4 and 6.3. That difference highlights shot quality. Wade created closer looks. Edwards stretched defenses outward.

Imago Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Finally, the all-around impact tells a deeper story. Wade delivered 7.5 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks in season 4, then 6.9, 1.7, and 0.7 in season 5. Edwards countered with 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks, then 4.5, 1.2, and 0.6. Even in the playoffs, Edwards impressed with 27.6, 7.0, 6.5 and 25.3, 7.8, 5.5. At the same time, Wade’s 23.5 and 27.0 plus impact carried greater two-way command.

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Therefore, Anthony Edwards made his message clear. He is here, and he is evolving fast. Moreover, Dwyane Wade sees it too, and that matters. The scoring is louder now, and the intent runs deeper. So, while the comparisons continue, Edwards keeps pushing forward with purpose.