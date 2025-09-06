Dwyane Wade Can’t Contain His Excitement for Brother Carmelo Anthony’s HOF Induction

Tonight, one of the best scorers of all time, Carmelo Anthony, is finally going to get his crown. The former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets superstar is all set to headline the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, and it’s safe to say that you can feel the excitement in the air. However, it’s not just Melo or his fans who cannot wait for the moment when he’ll walk up onto the stage to accept the honor; Dwyane Wade is also pretty hyped up for his close friend’s massive achievement.

The Miami Heat legend Wade is set to be one of the two Hall of Fame presenters (the other one being Allen Iverson) at Carmelo Anthony’s much-awaited ceremony, and just like everyone else, he also cannot control his feelings ahead of this once-in-a-lifetime moment for his friend. Well, if there’s anyone who’d know anything about how Anthony might be feeling today, it’s Wade. Not just because he’s close with the three-time Olympic gold medalist, but because just a couple of years ago, he was in a similar situation.

Of course, this comes as a result of Dwyane Wade being part of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2023, where he was inducted alongside the likes of several legends such as Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Tony Parker. So, it’s no surprise that the guard is more than happy to welcome his brother into this prestigious club, as he took to Instagram to express his excitement. Wade left a seven-word message for Melo. “Tonite my brother goes into the HALL!” Wade wrote, with a picture of what seemed like a white cloth with “STAYME7O” engraved on it.

It’s safe to say that the Heat legend is quite thrilled with Melo’s induction into the Hall of Fame. More so, given the amount of history both superstars share. Even though Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony never shared the floor together in the NBA, they have solid links from their time spent together with the U.S.A. national basketball team. To be more specific, them being part of the famous 2008 Beijing Olympics ‘Redeem Team’ that won a gold medal.

In fact, that national team bond is a huge reason why the former Denver Nuggets superstar has picked him to be a presenter at tonight’s ceremony. However, while the pair shares a special connection that goes beyond basketball, it would’ve been even stronger had Carmelo Anthony not turned down an offer to join Dwyane Wade and Co. in South Florida.

Carmelo Anthony recalls the time he turned down Dwyane Wade and Miami

As Carmelo Anthony heads to etch his name into basketball royalty, it’s only right to explore how different his career would’ve turned out had the 10th-highest scorer in the league’s history chosen another option. Back in the summer of 2006, Melo inked a five-year extension with his beloved Denver Nuggets. However, he could’ve become a free agent and test the waters, which could’ve led him to join forces with none other than Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 24, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA players Kobe Bryant (left), Lebron James (second left), Dwyane Wade (second right), and Carmelo Anthony pose with their gold medals following the mens basketball gold medal game against Spain at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA beat Spain 118-107 to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This could’ve helped Miami build a ‘Fantastic Four’ and arguably build one of the most dominant rosters in the history of the league. During a recent chat with Sixers star Paul George on his podcast, ‘Podcast P, ‘ Carmelo Anthony revealed why he turned down this lucrative offer. “Imagine me at 23 years old, 24 years old, being the fourth option on the team when I’m leading my team every single year,” He told the Philadelphia forward.

“Like, I’m finding my way in this league. And you want me to leave that and go be a fourth option? I don’t know how mentally I was going to do that.” The soon-to-be Hall of Famer explained that during that time was at the peak of his powers and did not want to be the fourth option on another roster. Well, you have to respect Melo’s decision, as no superstar would want to relinquish his status as a franchise player, but it’s still hard not to think about what the ‘Fantastic Four’ could’ve achieved had the Nuggets star given his nod.