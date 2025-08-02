Dwyane Wade Drops 5-Word Reaction as Gabrielle Union Sums Up Their Dream Summer

Former NBA icon Dwyane Wade is the epitome of a family man. The Utah Jazz co-owner loves spending time with his family, and that has never been clearer. This summer, he has been in vacation mode alongside his lovely wife, Gabrielle Union, and adorable daughter Kaavia. You might have already seen Wade enjoy the offseason with a beach getaway with his family; if not, you’re about to get a glimpse of his summer retreat after his wife’s recent Instagram post.

Wade’s actor wife recently took Instagram by storm with a slew of pictures from her recent trip with her husband. The first picture featured Union and Wade smiling in a wholesome selfie. This picture was followed by what seemed like a screenshot of the couple’s chat. “It’s our month,” read the delivered text, to which the reply was “always and forever.” This text was followed by several snapshots from the couple’s dream trip to New York.

“A shore thing #summer25” Is what Gabrielle Union captioned the carousel. Even though the post was stunning and filled with several great pictures, it was something else that caught everyone’s eye. What could that be? You might wonder. Well, it was a heart-touching comment from Gabrielle’s loving husband, Dwyane Wade, that struck a chord with the fans. “The summer we’ve dreamed of,” the former Miami Heat legend wrote on her wife’s post.

Dwyane Wade’s heartfelt comment indicated that this family trip to the Big Apple is something that’s been on the couple’s bucket list for a while. That’s why Wade couldn’t help but express his feelings about the post through the comment. It’s really great to see him be so happy while spending quality time with his family. Nonetheless, this wasn’t the only heartwarming post from Dwyane Wade’s better half, as she recently also made huge waves after posting a wholesome video with her daughter Kaavia.

Gabrielle Union melts hearts with a heartwarming clip of her daughter Kaavia

Every parent’s center is their child, and for Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, it’s Kaavia. The couple adores their youngest daughter. We mean, why shouldn’t they? So much so that most of Union and Wade’s posts feature Kaavia. The NBA Hall of Famer’s wife’s recent post is a great example of that. Gabrielle took to Instagram to share a heartwarming clip that recapped Kaavia’s growth from a baby to a toddler.

The video revisits several of the adorable moments the couple shared with their daughter. Not just that, Gabrielle’s caption was also pretty wholesome. “Time may fly, but my love for you will never @kaaviajames,” she wrote. “Who’s cutting onions?” Union’s caption provided a beautiful insight into a mother’s perspective, as she suggested that no matter how old her daughter grows, she’ll always be a baby for her mother. As expected, this post went viral in almost no time whatsoever, as many close ones and family members responded to Union’s heart-touching post.

However, the most lovely came from Kaavia’s dad. Dwyane Wade couldn’t help but show his love for his daughter in the comment section. “Daddy Girls,” the former Miami Heat legend’s comment read. This was yet another showcase of Wade’s love for his family and summed up the couple’s loving and supportive parenting style. They have always been vocal about their parenting style, and once again reminded us why their fans keep them in such high regard as a couple.