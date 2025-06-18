Dwyane Wade Flies 6087 Miles to Talk Post-NBA Life With Draymond Green

Have you ever noticed how NBA players aren’t just chasing rings—they’re building empires off the hardwood, too? Michael Jordan leads the pack with a $3.5 billion empire, and LeBron James, still active and dominant, has built a $1.2 billion fortune of his own. But it’s not just the money. It’s the grit, the losses, the comebacks—the real stories. That’s what draws people in. Fans aren’t just buying the brand—they’re believing in the journey, in the authenticity.

So here’s the scene: it’s Tuesday in Cannes—not just rosé and yacht selfies, but real conversations about sports, storytelling, and what makes fans tick. At the heart of it all? Sport Beach, hosted by Stagwell at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. For the third year running, it’s where athletes and marketers collide to talk culture, legacy, and yes, even the role of the “sports villain.” And this year, Stagwell’s not just another brand on the beach—they’re the official Lions sports partner, bringing more sports energy to the festival than ever before.

And the speakers? Just two of our absolute favs—Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green. Wade even posted a quick Instagram Story from the panel, the two of them side by side, digging into their journeys with that signature honesty we’ve come to expect. The theme? “Heroes and Villains: The Power of Honesty in Athlete Storytelling.” Draymond and Dwyane aren’t just champions—they’re amazing storytellers, execs, and cultural game-changers. This convo wasn’t about stats—it was about how owning your truth, even the messy parts, can fuel a brand, build a business, and move the culture forward.

via Imago Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.

Dwyane Wade showed up not just as the legendary basketball star, but as the CEO of Wade Enterprises Inc., too. Dwyane has built quite the empire with Wade Enterprises, a company he launched to cover all his passions and ventures outside of basketball. So, what’s in the mix? Well, there are his popular Way of Wade sneakers, Wade Cellars wine (fun fact: one of their bottles was served at the Meta Gala in 2025!), production studio 59th & Prairie, Proudly baby products, and even a stake in the Utah Jazz. Quite the portfolio, huh? But it wasn’t an overnight success. Wade had to switch gears from just earning as a player to thinking like an investor. He had to learn branding, fight for credibility, and take risks in industries he’d never touched before. Now, with an estimated net worth of around $170 million, Wade Enterprises has become a real powerhouse.

Draymond Green may be a fiery force for the Warriors, but off the court, he’s just as relentless—this time with his investments. He owns over 20 Blink Fitness gyms, part of a wellness chain that’s brought in nearly $375 million in revenue, proving he knows how to turn sweat into serious cash. His portfolio also includes booming brands like Lobos 1707 tequila, SmileDirectClub (where he scored a 40× return), LARQ, and Rumble Boxing. And it’s not all profit-driven—Draymond’s also behind 100K Ventures, helping entrepreneurs in his hometown of Flint, Michigan. With a net worth between $50 and 60 million, he’s playing the long game—and aiming high. And he might as well with post-basketball life coming increasingly closer in the rear-view mirror.

Draymond Green hints at life after basketball

Draymond Green just dropped a subtle but serious hint about his NBA future—and yeah, retirement is starting to come into view, as reported by the NY Post. Speaking on Tuesday at Sport Beach, hosted by Stagwell at Cannes Lions, the Warriors vet got candid while talking about athlete storytelling and his own next chapter. “As I transition in the next two or three years from basketball… I know that’s where my life leads me in the next two or three years,” he said. It wasn’t a big farewell announcement—but it sure sounded like someone eyeing the finish line.

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the LA Clippers as overtime expires at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

And let’s be real—what a run it’s been. Over 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond has done it all: four NBA championships, four All-Star selections, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Across 881 regular-season games, he’s averaged 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists—not to mention all the intangibles that don’t show up in the box score. But now, his focus is shifting—from dominating on the court to owning the mic and media space. Between The Draymond Green Show and his recurring role on Inside the NBA, he’s already carving out his post-hoops identity.

Of course, no Draymond chat is complete without the villain talk. He owned it, as always: “I think in order for there to be a hero, there has to be a villain,” he said. “One doesn’t work without the other… It’s what creates storylines… If everyone’s the hero, who do we hate?” And when the Rudy Gobert incident from 2023 came up, he smirked, saying, “You may not think so, but I don’t always try to be hated.” Draymond knows his reputation—and he’s not running from it. He’s using it, flipping it, and building the next version of his story with full control.

Draymond Green and Dwyane Wade didn’t just show up at Cannes—they showed out, blending business, storytelling, and truth. From legacy to longevity, they’re rewriting what post-NBA life looks like.